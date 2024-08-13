Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 9, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired MongoDB, Inc. (“MongoDB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDB) securities between August 31, 2023 and May 30, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 7, 2024, MongoDB disclosed that it anticipated near zero revenue from unused Atlas commitments in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of approximately $40 million in revenue, due to a change in the Company’s sales incentive structure to reduce enrollment frictions. Additionally, the Company provided an estimated growth for the fiscal year 2025 of only 14% compared to the previous year’s growth of 31%.

On this news, MongoDB’s stock price fell $28.59, or 6.9%, to close at $383.42 per share on March 8, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 30, 2024, MongoDB again announced reduced growth expectations, cutting growth projections for fiscal year 2025 further. The Company cited the same sales incentive structure change as the cause, as well as some allegedly unanticipated macro headwinds.

On this news, MongoDB’s stock price fell $73.94, or 23.9%, to close at $236.06 per share on May 31, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) MongoDB’s sales force restructure, which prioritized reducing friction in the enrollment process, had resulted in complete loss of upfront commitments, a significant reduction in the information gathered by their sales force as to the trajectory for the new Atlas enrollments, and reduced pressure on new enrollments to grow; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

