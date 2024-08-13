Immunohematology Market to Reach $3.0 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Immunohematology Market by Product (Analyzers and Systems and Reagents), Application (Blood-related Diseases, HIV and Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global immunohematology market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Rising prevalence of blood disorders and chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, increasing blood donations are the major factors that drive the growth of the immunohematology market growth. However, lack of awareness about the importance of immunohematology testing restricts the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in immunohematology products offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global immunohematology market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.9 billion Market Size in 2033 $3.0 billion CAGR 4.6% Segments Covered Product, Application, End User and Region. Drivers Rising prevalence of blood disorders and chronic diseases Rise in geriatric population Increasing blood donations Opportunity Technological advancements Restraint Lack of awareness about the importance of immunohematology testing



Segment Highlights

The immunohematology segment dominated the market share in 2023

By product, the immunohematology segment dominated the market share in 2023 owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of surgical procedures requiring blood transfusions. As healthcare systems worldwide advance, there is an increased focus on ensuring safe and efficient blood management practices. Immunohematology reagents play a crucial role in blood typing, antibody screening, and crossmatching, which are essential for preventing transfusion-related complications.

The blood related diseases segment segment dominated the market share in 2023

By application, blood related diseases segment the dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of conditions such as anemia, leukemia, lymphoma, and various hemoglobinopathies require precise diagnosis and careful management, which heavily depend on accurate blood typing, antibody screening, and crossmatching. Immunohematology tests are crucial for identifying specific blood group antigens and antibodies, ensuring that patients receive compatible and safe blood transfusions.

The hospitals segment dominated the market share in 2023

By end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to well-established laboratories equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and automated systems capable of handling large volumes of blood tests efficiently. These facilities employ skilled medical professionals who are trained in the latest immunohematology techniques, ensuring high accuracy and reliability in blood typing, antibody screening, and crossmatching procedures. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and renal diseases, which often necessitate repeated blood transfusions, further increases the demand for immunohematology services within hospital settings.

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

North America holds a significant share of the global immunohematology market, primarily driven by the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The rise in prevalence of blood-related disorders such as anemia, leukemia, and lymphoma are high, necessitating robust hematology diagnostics and treatments further contributes towards the market growth.

Key Players

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Werfen

Grifols, S.A.

Danaher Corporation

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Merck KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cardinal Health

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global immunohematology market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product approval, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Immunohematology Market Worldwide

In October 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) , a leading provider of blood transfusion services in eight out of nine provinces in South Africa, announced that they had substantially completed the rollout of Bio-Rad’s IH-500 immunohematology systems across the SANBS network of transfusion medicine laboratories, as part of an exclusive agreement finalized in early 2022.

In March 2022, Quotient Limited a commercial-stage diagnostics company announced that it has received Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for its MosaiQ Extended Immunohematology (IH) Microarray.

