Instinct named to 2024 Inc. 5000

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. and TULSA, Okla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instinct Science, a leading software provider for veterinary hospitals, is excited to announce that Instinct has been recognized by the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America . This year’s cohort includes companies that have achieved significant revenue growth despite facing challenges such as inflation and increased capital costs.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked in part according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. With a 302% increase in revenue over three years, Instinct has quickly become essential to leading veterinary hospitals due to our innovative approach and deep industry experience.

Instinct’s products include mission-critical industry tools Instinct Treatment Plan, Instinct EMR, Plumb’s, and Clinician’s Brief.

Since its inception in 2017, Instinct, a founder-led company, has supported more than 95,000 animal caretakers across hospitals on four continents. Instinct EMR is the first of its kind in the veterinary space, featuring natively integrated digital treatment sheets that empower hospitals to track patient history, manage patient care, and oversee day-to-day operations from one centralized platform.

Instinct products are integral to numerous university teaching hospitals, internship and residency training centers, and advanced multi-specialty/emergency care practices in the veterinary industry.

As we enhance our platform with new features such as inventory management, customer communications, and open API integrations, we are excited to extend the same benefits to general practice hospitals, improving daily workflows, practice profitability, and client experience.

“Being recognized for our rapid growth and impact in the veterinary industry reaffirms our momentum in the space and the value of our solutions,” said Dr. Caleb Frankel, Founder and CEO of Instinct Science. “We are humbled by this honor and believe we are just getting started on our journey to build a better technology future for animal caretakers and the hospitals they work in.”

About Instinct Science

Instinct Science is an animal health company focused on helping the world’s leading veterinary practices streamline and enhance their care with thoughtfully designed technology. Instinct empowers veterinarians, veterinary nurses, and hospital support staff with easy-to-adopt workflow and practice management software that boosts team efficiency, enhances patient care, and improves revenue capture. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Caleb Frankel, a practicing emergency veterinarian, Instinct’s platforms power some of the world’s most advanced veterinary care centers, including leading university teaching hospitals, specialty/emergency centers, and general practices. For more information, visit instinct.vet and follow along on LinkedIn @Instinct .

