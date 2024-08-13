Dundee Corporation Announces Sale of G Mining Ventures Shares for $95.9 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the “Corporation” or “Dundee”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (“RBC”) to sell 11,000,000 shares of G Mining Ventures Corp. (the “G Mining Shares”) at a price of $8.85 per share to qualified purchasers, for net proceeds to Dundee of approximately $95,920,000. (the “Sale Transaction”).

Upon closing of the Sale Transaction, Dundee will own 2,919,921 common shares of G Mining. Dundee has agreed with RBC that its remaining shares of G Mining will be subject to a 60-day lock-up period, subject to customary exceptions. Proceeds from the sale of the G Mining Shares will be available to the Corporation immediately.

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

