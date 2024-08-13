Pixalate Releases Q2 2024 Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports: Global CTV Open Programmatic Ad Spend Rises 63% YoY to $5.9 Billion

London, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports . The reports comprehensively analyze the state of open programmatic CTV advertising in Q2 2024 across the world and in four global regions including North America , EMEA , APAC , and LATAM .

The reports provide key insights into the state of the global CTV ad industry by platform, including information on estimated open programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global regions, updated CTV device market share statistics, and analysis of the latest trends in the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores. The report also explores invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 100k Connected TV (CTV) apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV and nearly 6 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q2 2024 to compile this research.

Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Trends & Findings:

North America CTV open programmatic ad spend increased + 64% YoY, followed by APAC (+23%) , LATAM (+22%) , and EMEA (+9%)

+ YoY, followed by , , and Hulu was found to be the top-grossing app based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue in North America, earning an estimated $154M across Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung app stores

was found to be the top-grossing app based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue in North America, earning an estimated $154M across Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung app stores Global IVT rate increased to 19%, up from 17% in Q2 2023

rate to 19%, up from 17% in Q2 2023 In APAC, Google’s Android was found to have the highest estimated CTV operating system market share as of Q2 2024, with 84% SOV

Google’s Android was found to have the highest estimated CTV operating system market share as of Q2 2024, with 84% SOV LG was found to gain +42% quarterly device market share in EMEA and now has 17% overall SOV

was found to gain +42% quarterly device market share in and now has 17% overall SOV Roku maintains highest device market share at 48% in LATAM (23% increase QoQ)

Download and explore the complete Q2 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports:

