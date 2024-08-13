Pixel 9 on Verizon: Powered by Gemini AI and 5G Ultra Wideband to make your life easier

What you need to know:



NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is thrilled to be the home of the new Google Pixel 9 family . All four new phones are packed with the latest and greatest tech, so you can get all your stuff done seamlessly.

With a sleek design, incredible AI features and the power of Verizon’s 5G, the Google Pixel 9 series is the ultimate smartphone for staying connected, getting work done and having a blast in your free time. Plus, we’re buzzing with excitement about all the other cool stuff Google has up its sleeve for this summer. Get ready for some major upgrades to how you live, work and play.

All four phones are available for preorder now. Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available in stores on August 22, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available in stores on September 4 and the Pixel Watch 3 will be available in stores on September 10.

Pixel 9 will be available in Obsidian, Wintergreen and Peony starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail).

Pixel 9 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain and Rose Quartz starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).

Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain and Rose Quartz starting at $33.33 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail).

Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available in Obsidian starting at $49.99 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,799.99 retail).

Pixel Watch Pro 3 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes starting at $12.49 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $449.99 retail).

Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen and Peony for $229.99.

Awesome offers

Looking for a change? Whether you’re thinking about joining the Verizon squad or itching to get your hands on the newest Pixel, we’ve got some crazy offers you don’t want to miss.

Mega trade-in. Current and new customers can get a Pixel 9 on us, or up to $800 off a new Pixel 9 series smartphone, with a qualified trade-in. In any condition. Guaranteed. With Unlimited Ultimate1. Verizon business customers can get a 256GB Pixel 9 in select colors on us with an eligible trade-in, Business Unlimited plan and free storage upgrade offer2.

Free memory bump. For a limited time, get a free memory upgrade when you order your Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro XL3.

Upgrade your Pixel Watch. Get Pixel Watch 3 for as low $5 a month on Verizon Device Payment when you buy any 5G Android Smartphone. And save even more when you trade-in eligible smartwatches4.

A special offer for NFL fans. Get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV on us when you purchase a new Google Pixel 9 and sign up for a new line on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate5.

Accessorize your new Pixel smartphone. For a limited time, and while supplies last, get 20% off Pixel 9 series cases, screen protectors and select chargers.

Experience Verizon like never before

Dive into the ultimate Verizon experience by upgrading to Verizon myPlan today, or, supercharge your productivity with a Verizon Business Unlimited Plan , and harness the power of your new Pixel 9 series. Tailor your connection with our three lightning-fast network options, perfect for both your personal and professional needs.

Plus, enjoy exclusive value on your favorite entertainment, shopping, and experiences, including YouTube Premium for an exclusive monthly price of just $10 (and saving 30%)6. With YouTube Premium, users can watch millions of videos ad-free, can download videos to watch later when you’re offline or on the go, including full access to YouTube Music Premium.

Try Verizon for free

Curious about a new Google Pixel smartphone but not yet a Verizon customer? Sign up for the Verizon Free Trial and enjoy unlimited premium data on 5G Ultra Wideband, our fastest 5G network, free for 30 days without disrupting your current service. Download the My Verizon app on your unlocked iOS or Android phone and start your Free Trial today.

Order your Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold at verizon.com or your local Verizon store today. Verizon Business customers can visit Verizon Business online for business-specific pricing and promos.

