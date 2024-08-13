FIM World Supercross Championship to Debut in Vancouver for Thrilling 2024 Season

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is kicking off its 2024 season with an adrenaline-fueled Canadian Grand Prix in Vancouver. After nearly 20 years, the sport of Supercross returns to the city on Oct. 26, 2024. WSX promises an action-packed and unforgettable live sports experience for the whole family.



Following an official press conference and freestyle motocross (FMX) demonstration at BC Place, WSX announced seven teams of riders and two wild cards in each class will go tire-to-tire on a unique track inside BC Place for the season-opener.

With thrilling competition, live music, jaw-dropping pyrotechnics and breathtaking stunts, fans can secure their seats when tickets go on sale Aug. 16, 2024, at 12 p.m. PST.

“Vancouver is located directly next to the biggest Supercross market in the world, the United States, and while we have a fantastic chance to engage our North American audience with the WSX Canadian Grand Prix, we also have an incredible opportunity to showcase British Columbia as a global destination,” said Tom Burwell, CEO, WSX. “Bringing top-flight Supercross action back to Vancouver is something that we’re immensely proud of, and as our first event of 2024, fans will experience intense, visceral and exciting racing there. They’ll be able to see the paddock, feel the track, and meet some of the biggest names in Supercross face-to-face. It’s going to be special.”

After the 2023 season, WSX has continued its momentum expanding into new markets with races taking place across three continents. The previous season showcased incredible talent with German motorcycle superstar, Ken Roczen, claiming a second WSX World Championship title while Britain’s Max Anstie etched his name on the SX2 World Championship crown.

“Vancouver’s growing reputation for top-tier sporting events makes the city and iconic BC Place a natural fit for the energy and excitement of championship Supercross,” said Royce Chwin, President and CEO, Destination Vancouver. “The WSX Canadian Grand Prix is another addition to what we call our ‘Calendar of Awesomeness’ which welcomes the Grey Cup later this year, followed by the 2025 Invictus Games, and then FIFA World Cup 26™. An incredible sporting legacy is being built here.”

For more information on WSX or to purchase tickets for the Canadian Grand Prix in Vancouver please visit https://wsxchampionship.com/.

WSX press materials with photos and series logos, available here.

ABOUT FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is an international Championship led by SX Global in Australia. The World Supercross Championship was primarily based in the USA before the world governing body for motorcycle sport, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), awarded SX Global the exclusive organizational and commercial rights to stage and promote the World Supercross Championship from 2022 onwards.

ABOUT DESTINATION VANCOUVER

Destination Vancouver is the non-profit, member-based destination management organization for the spectacular city of Vancouver, BC. Our purpose is to transform our communities and our visitors through the power of travel and to be thoughtful leaders, advocates and ambassadors for our city. We work with our 800+ members and our many partners in Vancouver's visitor economy to develop compelling experiences and offerings for our visitors and to promote Vancouver in key Canadian, US, and international markets. The responsibility to build a sustainable and resilient visitor economy is the foundation of everything we do. Visit us at destinationvancouver.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Ferguson

Brookline Public Relations

sferguson@brooklinepr.com

250-464-4406