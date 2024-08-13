iCAD Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) (“iCAD” or the “Company”) a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered breast health solutions, today reported its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (Year over Year Performance):

Total ARR was $9.2 million, up 7%

million, up Total revenues were $5.0 million, up 21%

million, up Gross Profit Margin was 84% , up from 81%

, up from GAAP Net loss from continuing operations ($1.7) million, improvement from ($2.3 million)

“The second quarter of 2024 was highlighted by strong revenue growth of 21%, which demonstrates the success of our strategic direction as we continue to drive consistent performance,” said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD, Inc. “In line with Phase 3 of our transformation plan, this quarter we continued to maximize revenue from our sizeable install base, upgrading customers to new versions including the transition to Cloud, and accelerated deployment across large, national accounts. In the second quarter, we closed 60 perpetual, 29 subscription, and 10 cloud deals with both new and established customers. We believe our efforts to reduce expenses and grow sales are yielding results.”

“This was our first full quarter offering our ProFound Cloud SaaS platform, and the offering has been received better than expected by both existing and new customers. We believe this solution not only empowers customers but should also create a more predictable and robust economic model for the business over time as it grows as a percentage of revenue.”

The chart below illustrates the growth of ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) between the first quarter of 2022, when subscription sales first began, and the second quarter of 2024:

ARR Change Since Start of Subscription Sales (in 000’s) Q1 22 Q2 24 $ Change Maintenance Services ARR (M-ARR) $ 6,655 $ 6,910 $ 256 Subscription ARR (S-ARR) 0 2,030 2,030 Cloud ARR (C-ARR) 0 218 218 Total ARR (T-ARR) $ 6,655 $ 9,159 $ 2,504 % Change Since Start of Subscription Sales 38 %



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $5.0 million, an increase of $0.9 million, or 21%, as compared to the second quarter of 2023.

(in 000’s) Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Product revenue $ 3,254 $ 2,301 $ 953 41.4 % Service and supplies revenue 1,775 1,870 (95 ) -5.1 % Total revenue $ 5,029 $ 4,171 $ 858 20.6 %



Gross Profit: Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.2 million, or 84% of revenue, as compared to $3.4 million, or 81% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $6.2 million, a 4% increase from $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations: Net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2024 was ($1.7) million, or ($0.07) per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of ($2.3) million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss from continuing operations: Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below, for the second quarter of 2024 was ($1.6) million, or ($0.07) per diluted share, as compared to a Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss of ($2.2) million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Please refer to the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures” and the accompanying financial table included at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss results for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below, for the second quarter of 2024 was a loss of ($1.2) million compared to a loss of $(2.1) million in the second quarter of 2023. Please refer to the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures” and the accompanying financial table included at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA results for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $10.0 million, an increase of approximately $1.5 million, or 17%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.

(in 000’s) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Product revenue $ 6,356 $ 4,762 $ 1,594 33.5 % Service and supplies revenue 3,627 3,744 (117 ) -3.1 % Total revenue $ 9,983 $ 8,506 $ 1,477 17.4 %



Gross Profit: Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $8.3 million, or 83% of revenue, as compared to $6.9 million, or 82% of revenue, in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $11.7 million, an 8% decrease from $12.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations: Net loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was ($2.9) million, or ($0.11) per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of ($5.5) million, or ($0.22) per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss from continuing operations: Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was ($2.8) million, or ($0.11) per diluted share, as compared to a Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss of ($5.3) million, or ($0.21) per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Please refer to the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures” and the accompanying financial table included at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss results for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was a loss of ($2.3) million compared to a loss of $(4.6) million in the six months ended June 30, 2023. Please refer to the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures” and the accompanying financial table included at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA results for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents were $20.4 million as of June 30, 2024. iCAD believes it has sufficient cash resources to fund its planned operations with no need to raise additional funding.

Conference Call:

The company will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 227167

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2879/50989

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In its quarterly news releases, conference calls, slide presentations or webcasts, the Company may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the condensed consolidated financial statements. When analyzing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures as a substitute for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s quarterly news releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.icadmed.com

iCAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,353 $ 21,670 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $298 and $277 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 5,383 6,392 Inventory, net 702 917 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,377 699 Total current assets $ 27,815 $ 29,678 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,298 and $1,045 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,776 1,823 Operating lease assets 470 461 Other assets 493 849 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $8,527 and $8,488 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 121 148 Goodwill 8,362 8,362 Deferred tax assets 86 97 Total assets $ 39,123 $ 41,418 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 488 $ 712 Accrued and other expenses 2,691 2,448 Lease payable—current portion 220 188 Deferred revenue—current portion 3,317 3,400 Total current liabilities 6,716 6,748 Lease payable, net of current 249 273 Deferred revenue, net of current 1,164 974 Deferred tax 7 6 Total liabilities 8,136 8,001 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued. — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 60,000,000 shares; issued 26,540,030 as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; outstanding 26,354,199 as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 265 265 Additional paid-in capital 306,754 306,250 Accumulated deficit (274,617 ) (271,683 ) Treasury stock at cost, 185,831 shares as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (1,415 ) (1,415 ) Total stockholders’ equity 30,987 33,417 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 39,123 $ 41,418







iCAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Products $ 3,254 $ 2,301 $ 6,356 $ 4,762 Services 1,775 1,870 3,627 3,744 Total revenue 5,029 4,171 9,983 8,506 Cost of revenue: Products 370 411 851 835 Services 315 339 635 684 Amortization and depreciation 113 23 153 43 Total cost of revenue 798 773 1,639 1,562 Gross profit 4,231 3,398 8,344 6,944 Operating expenses: Engineering and product development 1,828 1,245 3,335 2,762 Marketing and sales 2,304 1,836 4,386 4,196 General and administrative 1,956 2,755 3,859 5,608 Amortization and depreciation 64 75 126 129 Total operating expenses 6,152 5,911 11,706 12,695 Loss from operations (1,921 ) (2,513 ) (3,362 ) (5,751 ) Other income/ (expense): Interest expense — (2 ) — (2 ) Interest income 206 182 409 333 Other income (expense), net 11 (3 ) 31 — Other income (expense), net 217 177 440 331 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,704 ) (2,336 ) (2,922 ) (5,420 ) Benefit (Provision) for tax expense (8 ) (4 ) (12 ) (9 ) Loss from continuing operations (1,712 ) (2,340 ) (2,934 ) (5,429 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations — 590 — (99 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (1,712 ) $ (1,750 ) $ (2,934 ) $ (5,528 ) Net loss per share: Loss from continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.22 ) Loss from discontinued operations, basic and diluted $ - $ 0.02 $ - $ (0.00 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing loss per share: 26,354 25,261 26,354 25,261





iCAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Six Months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,934 ) $ (5,528 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operating activities: Amortization 27 94 Depreciation 253 138 Non-cash lease expense 112 248 Bad debt provision 21 62 Stock-based compensation 504 800 Deferred tax 12 8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 988 3,089 Inventory 215 1,141 Prepaid and other assets (322 ) 352 Accounts payable (224 ) (1,116 ) Accrued and other expenses 243 (510 ) Lease liabilities (113 ) (263 ) Deferred revenue 107 (448 ) Total adjustments 1,823 3,595 Net cash used for operating activities (1,111 ) (1,933 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (106 ) (307 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (100 ) (36 ) Net cash used for investing activities (206 ) (343 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,317 ) (2,276 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,670 21,313 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 20,353 $ 19,037 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ — $ — Amendment to right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 121 $ —



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures and Definitions of Metrics

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. However, management believes that in order to understand the Company’s short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Management also uses results of operations before such items to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in the Company’s ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of the Company’s ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing the Company’s financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to its peers and competitors.

Management defines “Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA” as the sum of GAAP Net Loss before provisions for interest expense, other income, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, tax expense, severance, gain on sale of assets, loss on disposal of assets, acquisition and litigation related expenses. Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an indicator of the Company’s operational strength and performance of its business and a good measure of its historical operating trends, in particular the extent to which ongoing operations impact the Company’s overall financial performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of the Company’s GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, the Company’s financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management excludes each of the items identified below from the applicable non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth with respect to that excluded item:

Interest expense: The Company excludes interest expense which includes interest from the facility agreement, interest on capital leases and interest on the convertible debentures from its non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Stock-based compensation expense: excluded as these are non-cash expenses that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of the Company’s business, and also because the total amount of expense is partially outside of the Company’s control as it is based on factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our performance during the period in which the expense is incurred.

Amortization and Depreciation: Purchased assets and intangibles are amortized over a period of several years and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after they are acquired. Accordingly, these non-cash items are not considered by management in making operating decisions, and management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations. Thus, including such charges does not accurately reflect the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Severance and Furlough: The Company has incurred severance and furlough expenses in connection with restructuring and in connection with the separation of its former CEO. The Company excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items can vary significantly and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, management believes that such items do not have a direct correlation to future business operations.

Loss on fair value of convertible debentures. The Company excludes this non-cash item as it is not considered by management in making operating decisions, and management believes that such item does not have a direct correlation to future business operations.

Litigation related: These expenses consist primarily of settlement, legal and other professional fees related to litigation. The Company excludes these costs from its non-GAAP measures primarily because the Company believes that these costs have no direct correlation to the core operations of the Company.

Loss on extinguishment of debt: The Company excludes this non-cash item as it is not considered by management in making operating decisions, and management believes that such item does not have a direct correlation to future business operations.

Impairment of operating lease asset: The Company incurred a non-cash impairment charge as a result of executing a sublease for its corporate headquarters. The Company excludes this non-cash item as it is not considered by management in making operating decisions, and management believes that it has no direct correlation to future business operations.

On occasion in the future, there may be other items, such as loss on extinguishment of debt, significant asset impairments, restructuring charges or significant gains or losses from contingencies that the Company may exclude if it believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

Definitions of Metrics

Starting in the third quarter of 2023, the Company began reporting Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) with each quarterly earnings announcement. The Company’s management believes this is a useful metric for purposes of assessing progress in transitioning to a subscription-based business model. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent our revenue under U.S. GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start dates, end dates, cancellations, and renewal rates. Subscription ARR is not intended to be a replacement for forecasts of revenue. The following are the variations of ARR the Company presents or intends to present:

Total ARR (T-ARR) represents the annualized value of subscription license, maintenance contracts and active cloud services at the end of a reporting period. Maintenance Services ARR (M-ARR) represents the annualized value of active perpetual license maintenance service contracts at the end of the reporting period. Subscription ARR (S-ARR) represents the annualized value of active subscription or term licenses at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR (C-ARR) represents the annualized value of active cloud services contracts at the end of a reporting period.







Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the Company’s “Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA”

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except for per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations $ (1,739 ) $ (2,340 ) $ (2,961 ) $ (5,429 ) Interest expense — 2 — 2 Interest income (206 ) (182 ) (409 ) (333 ) Other expense (11 ) 3 (31 ) — Stock compensation 239 214 504 800 Depreciation & amortization 177 98 279 172 Severance and Furlough 169 102 169 178 Tax expense 8 4 12 9 Impairment of operating lease asset 184 — 184 — Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,179 ) $ (2,099 ) $ (2,253 ) $ (4,601 )



