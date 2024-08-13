Schwazze Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Growth and Restructuring Initiatives Lead to Quarter-over-Quarter Growth Across all Key Financial Metrics in Q2
Schwazze Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., operating as Schwazze, (OTC: SHWZ) (Cboe CA: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
“We made solid progress on our growth and optimization initiatives in Q2 and generated sequential quarterly growth across all key financial metrics while advancing our retail strategy,” said Forrest Hoffmaster, Interim CEO of Schwazze. “During the quarter, we continued to deepen our customer understanding, sharpen our pricing and promotional strategy, enhance the in-store experience, and improve our assortment and in-stock positions. These efforts drove increased store traffic and market share expansion in both Colorado and New Mexico. In our wholesale business, we generated our second consecutive period of quarter-over-quarter growth in both states with penetration growth and catalog expansion while improving wholesale margins.”
“To drive growth in the competitive Colorado environment, we continued to elevate the retail experience and loyalty offerings to improve customer acquisition and retention. As a result, we outpaced the market on a year-over-year basis and generated 6% growth in a market that declined 11% during the same period. As part of our restructuring initiative, we shuttered our non-plant touching wholesale operation in Denver and eliminated three underperforming stores that no longer met our high-margin expectations. We continue to evaluate our asset base to ensure we’re running as efficiently as possible while maximizing output.”
“In New Mexico, state cannabis sales were up 7% across a store base that was 20% higher year-over-year in Q2. The state’s regulatory body continued to increase its enforcement, helping lead to a reduction in net new store openings, which we anticipate will flip from positive to negative in the back half of the year. Our consistent efforts to optimize our pricing and promotional strategy, expand assortment with high-quality flower, and deliver an enhanced customer experience is generating momentum. In the second quarter, we grew revenue 9% sequentially compared to the state’s 2%, demonstrating the effectiveness of our operating playbook to compete in challenging environments.”
“Looking ahead, we will continue to refine our retail strategy while further driving operating efficiencies across our retail, cultivation, and manufacturing assets. Our recent debt restructuring provides us with the financial flexibility to execute our strategic growth initiatives in Colorado and New Mexico. Over the past year, our consistent efforts to optimize operations have established a solid foundation, positioning us for continued growth and stronger levels of profitability in the second half of 2024.”
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary
|$ in Thousands USD
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2023
|Total Revenue
|$43,236
|$41,601
|$42,375
|Gross Profit
|$19,044
|$17,934
|$23,039
|Operating Expenses
|$21,788
|$20,643
|$18,082
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|$(2,744)
|$(2,709)
|$4,957
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|$9,032
|$7,341
|$13,814
|Operating Cash Flow
|$(108)
|$(3,700)
|$2,683
Recent Highlights
- In July 2024, Schwazze extended the maturities of its original $15.0 million Altmore, LLC Loan Agreement and its $17.0 million Reynold Greenleaf & Associates LLC Promissory Note to November 2025 (both previously due in February 2025) in a step toward addressing future debt obligations.
- Announced the grand opening of a medical and recreational dispensary in June under the R. Greenleaf banner in Bernalillo, New Mexico, increasing the Company’s retail footprint to 35 stores across the state.
- Closed the Company’s Colorado distribution center and shuttered its non-plant touching wholesale operations, The Big Tomato, in Colorado to concentrate on core business operations.
- Closed three underperforming Colorado dispensaries and streamlined the Company’s corporate office support structure to strengthen its retail forward strategy.
- Increased wholesale penetration during the quarter to approximately 34% and 35% of total doors in Colorado and New Mexico, respectively.
- Expanded wholesale catalog in New Mexico with the launch of Lowell Farms pre-rolls.
- Generated 28% sequential wholesale unit growth in New Mexico with Wana gummies.
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure as defined by the SEC, and represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for other income, non-cash share-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses, or other non-operating costs. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as it believes it better explains the results of its core business. See “ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)” section herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measure used throughout this release.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased 2% to $43.2 million compared to $42.4 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to growth from new stores compared to the prior year period, partially offset by lower wholesale revenue and continued pricing pressure from the proliferation of new licenses in New Mexico.
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $19.0 million or 44.0% of total revenue, compared to $23.0 million or 54.4% of total revenue for the same quarter last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by the aforementioned pricing pressure and greater mix of third-party purchasing in New Mexico to broaden assortment in the state, as well as higher medical sales mix in Colorado.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $21.8 million compared to $18.1 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily driven by four-wall SG&A costs associated with five additional stores in Colorado and New Mexico, as well as non-recurring professional service fees related to prior period workpaper review stemming from work required to comply with SEC based on their Order against BF Borgers.
Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.7 million compared to income from operations of $5.0 million in the same quarter last year. Net loss was $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $6.6 million for the same quarter last year.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $9.0 million compared to $13.8 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by lower gross margin and higher operating expenses.
As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $12.3 million compared to $19.2 million on December 31, 2023. Total debt as of June 30, 2024, was $163.4 million compared to $156.8 million on December 31, 2023.
About Schwazze
Schwazze (OTC: SHWZ) (Cboe CA: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to explore taking its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale.
Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector.
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit https://schwazze.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
For the Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|$
|12,266,507
|$
|19,248,932
|Accounts Receivable, net of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
|3,528,705
|4,261,159
|Inventory
|24,867,900
|25,787,793
|Marketable Securities, net of Unrealized Loss of $335,626 and Gain of $1,816, respectively
|120,473
|456,099
|Prepaid Expenses & Other Current Assets
|5,480,899
|3,914,064
|Total Current Assets
|46,264,484
|53,668,047
|Non-Current Assets
|Fixed Assets, net Accumulated Depreciation of $11,544,329 and $8,741,782, respectively
|31,196,693
|31,113,630
|Investments
|2,000,000
|2,000,000
|Investments Held for Sale
|1,000,000
|202,111
|Goodwill
|60,685,699
|67,499,199
|Intangible Assets, net Accumulated Amortization of $41,978,356 and $32,706,765, respectively
|162,000,777
|166,167,877
|Other Non-Current Assets
|1,328,188
|1,263,837
|Operating Lease Right of Use Assets
|33,195,227
|34,233,142
|Deferred Tax Assets, net
|1,939,580
|1,996,489
|Total Non-Current Assets
|293,346,164
|304,476,285
|Total Assets
|$
|339,610,648
|$
|358,144,332
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts Payable
|$
|7,530,495
|$
|13,341,561
|Accrued Expenses
|9,786,348
|7,774,691
|Derivative Liabilities
|63,324
|638,020
|Lease Liabilities - Current
|5,084,972
|4,922,724
|Current Portion of Long Term Debt
|29,586,959
|3,547,011
|Income Taxes Payable
|33,251,832
|25,232,782
|Total Current Liabilities
|85,303,930
|55,456,789
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Long Term Debt, net of Debt Discount & Issuance Costs
|133,813,630
|153,262,203
|Lease Liabilities - Non-Current
|29,705,779
|30,133,452
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|163,519,409
|183,395,655
|Total Liabilities
|$
|248,823,339
|$
|238,852,444
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par Value. 10,000,000 Shares Authorized; 81,562 Shares Issued and
|81,562 Outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 85,534 Shares Issued and 85,534 Outstanding as of
|December 31, 2023.
|82
|86
|Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value. 250,000,000 Shares Authorized; 81,076,907 Shares Issued
|and 80,156,757 Shares Outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 74,888,392 Shares Issued
|and 73,968,242 Shares Outstanding as of December 31, 2023.
|81,077
|74,888
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|203,519,460
|202,040,968
|Accumulated Deficit
|(110,780,183)
|(80,790,927)
|Common Stock Held in Treasury, at Cost, 920,150 Shares Held as of June 30, 2024 and
|920,150 Shares Held as of December 31, 2023.
|(2,033,127)
|(2,033,127)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|90,787,309
|119,291,888
|Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|$
|339,610,648
|$
|358,144,332
|MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AND (LOSS)
|For the Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|Expressed in U.S. Dollars
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Operating Revenues
|Retail
|$
|39,114,405
|$
|38,098,957
|$
|76,747,657
|$
|73,919,068
|Wholesale
|3,994,466
|4,274,483
|7,892,786
|8,333,408
|Other
|126,877
|1,660
|196,298
|123,560
|Total Revenue
|43,235,748
|42,375,100
|84,836,741
|82,376,036
|Total Cost of Goods & Services
|24,191,559
|19,335,845
|47,858,878
|37,387,074
|Gross Profit
|19,044,189
|23,039,255
|36,977,863
|44,988,962
|Operating Expenses
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|12,604,835
|7,359,141
|24,440,653
|16,492,093
|Professional Services
|971,643
|487,860
|2,643,523
|1,675,224
|Salaries
|7,783,492
|7,389,172
|14,664,480
|13,154,165
|Stock Based Compensation
|427,779
|2,845,691
|681,695
|3,060,235
|Total Operating Expenses
|21,787,749
|18,081,864
|42,430,351
|34,381,717
|Income from Operations
|(2,743,560)
|4,957,391
|(5,452,488)
|10,607,245
|Other Income (Expense)
|Interest Expense, net
|(8,387,075)
|(7,890,439)
|(16,694,444)
|(15,636,294)
|Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Derivative Liabilities
|1,256,521
|1,468,083
|574,696
|9,969,768
|Other Loss
|(5,000)
|-
|5,500
|-
|Loss on Investment
|-
|-
|(33,382)
|-
|Unrealized Gain on Investment
|11,890
|-
|(335,626)
|1,816
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|(7,123,664)
|(6,422,356)
|(16,483,256)
|(5,664,710)
|Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss)
|(9,867,224)
|(1,464,965)
|(21,935,744)
|4,942,535
|Provision for Income Taxes
|4,069,357
|5,142,559
|8,053,511
|9,804,737
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(13,936,581)
|$
|(6,607,524)
|$
|(29,989,255)
|$
|(4,862,202)
|Less: Accumulated Preferred Stock Dividends for the Period
|(2,258,534)
|(2,353,883)
|(4,413,793)
|(4,383,277)
|Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
|$
|(16,195,115)
|$
|(8,961,407)
|$
|(34,403,048)
|$
|(9,245,479)
|Earnings (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders
|Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
|$
|(0.20)
|$
|(0.15)
|$
|(0.44)
|$
|(0.16)
|Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
|$
|(0.20)
|$
|(0.15)
|$
|(0.44)
|$
|(0.16)
|Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic
|79,073,381
|60,538,317
|77,576,614
|57,999,461
|Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|79,073,381
|60,538,317
|77,576,614
|57,999,461
|Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|$
|(13,936,581)
|$
|(6,607,524)
|$
|(29,989,255)
|$
|(4,862,202)
|MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|For the Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|Expressed in U.S. Dollars
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net Income (Loss) for the Period
|$
|(29,989,256)
|$
|(4,862,202)
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash for Operating Activities
|Depreciation & Amortization
|12,074,138
|10,826,289
|Non-Cash Interest Expense
|2,073,174
|1,992,280
|Non-Cash Lease Expense
|5,203,722
|3,316,171
|Deferred Taxes
|56,909
|(324,039)
|Loss on Investment
|30,636
|-
|Change in Derivative Liabilities
|(574,696)
|(9,969,768)
|Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
|843,025
|843,025
|Amortization of Debt Discount
|4,682,351
|4,088,319
|(Gain) Loss on Investments, net
|335,626
|(1,816)
|Stock Based Compensation
|681,695
|3,060,235
|Changes in Operating Assets & Liabilities (net of Acquired Amounts):
|Accounts Receivable
|902,555
|(923,614)
|Inventory
|1,171,159
|(5,937,100)
|Prepaid Expenses & Other Current Assets
|(1,566,835)
|(909,663)
|Other Assets
|(64,349)
|304,451
|Change in Operating Lease Liabilities
|(4,706,454)
|(2,661,202)
|Accounts Payable & Other Liabilities
|(2,981,194)
|(3,853,458)
|Income Taxes Payable
|8,019,050
|6,815,662
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
|(3,808,744)
|1,803,570
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Collection of Notes Receivable
|-
|10,631
|Cash Consideration for Acquisition of Business, Net of Cash Acquired
|-
|(15,834,378)
|Purchase of Fixed Assets
|(2,148,720)
|(4,704,093)
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
|(2,148,720)
|(20,527,840)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Payment on Notes Payable
|(1,007,175)
|(750,000)
|Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock, Net of Issuance Costs
|-
|397,116
|Payment for Statutory Withholdings on Equity Awards
|(17,786)
|-
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
|(1,024,961)
|(352,884)
|Net (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents
|(6,982,425)
|(19,077,154)
|Cash & Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
|19,248,932
|38,949,253
|Cash & Cash Equivalents at End of Period
|$
|12,266,507
|$
|19,872,098
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|Cash Paid for Interest
|$
|8,957,030
|$
|10,931,090
|Cash Paid for Income Taxes
|-
|3,500,000
|MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)
|For the Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|Expressed in U.S. Dollars
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(13,936,581)
|$
|(6,607,524)
|$
|(29,989,255)
|$
|(4,862,202)
|Interest Expense, net
|8,387,075
|7,890,439
|16,694,444
|15,636,294
|Provision for Income Taxes
|4,069,357
|5,142,559
|8,053,511
|9,804,737
|Other (Income) Expense, net of Interest Expense
|(1,263,411)
|(1,468,083)
|(211,188)
|(9,971,584)
|Depreciation & Amortization
|7,037,644
|3,865,190
|12,656,354
|10,478,004
|Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and
|Amortization (EBITDA) (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,294,084
|$
|8,822,581
|$
|7,203,866
|$
|21,085,249
|Non-Cash Stock Compensation
|427,779
|2,845,691
|681,695
|3,060,235
|Deal Related Expenses
|337,868
|733,718
|996,389
|1,964,588
|Inventory Adjustment to Fair Market Value for
|Purchase Accounting
|251,266
|-
|251,266
|-
|Pre-Operating & Dark Carry Expenses
|729,892
|373,065
|1,783,729
|764,169
|Restructuring Expenses
|1,187,062
|300,681
|2,479,122
|699,749
|One-Time Legal Settlements & Expenses
|284,898
|100,000
|702,551
|100,000
|Other Non-Recurring Items
|1,519,458
|638,408
|2,274,333
|665,034
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|9,032,307
|$
|13,814,144
|$
|16,372,951
|$
|28,339,024
|Revenue
|43,235,748
|42,375,100
|84,836,741
|82,376,036
|Adjusted EBITDA Percent
|20.9%
|32.6%
|19.3%
|34.4%