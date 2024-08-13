Microdermabrasion Devices Market is Projected to Achieve US$ 549.0 Mn Milestone by 2031 with a CAGR of 7.5%, Investment Opportunities | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global microdermabrasion devices market (マイクロダーマブレーションデバイス市場) was worth US$ 290.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 549.0 Mn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 7.5 % between 2023 and 2031.

Microdermabrasion devices are cosmetic tools designed to exfoliate the skin's outer layer, typically using either fine crystals or diamond-tipped wands to remove dead skin cells. These professional machines are widely utilized in skincare clinics, spas, dermatology practices, and even at home, to rejuvenate the skin and diminish the appearance of fine lines, acne, and wrinkles.





What’s inside Microdermabrasion Devices Market?

The benefits of microdermabrasion devices are well-recognized, including their ability to boost collagen production, stimulate skin cell turnover, and offer a non-invasive, quick, and customizable exfoliation method that caters to various skin types.

The microdermabrasion device market is marked by the continuous adoption of technological advancements, an increasing consumer preference for personalized skincare, and the rising popularity of at-home beauty treatments. For instance, according to Acquisition Aesthetics, 7.7 million people had an aesthetic treatment in the UK between January 2022 and January 2023,which constitutes 11% of the population. And an astonishing 13.9 million people say they’re considering having treatment in the next 12 months.

The integration of machine learning algorithms, advanced sensors, and versatile functions in these devices is driving market growth by enhancing therapeutic effectiveness, safety, and user-friendliness. The market is also evolving towards more personalized skincare solutions and integrated treatments, such as LED therapy, oxygen infusion, and ultrasonic exfoliation.

As the demand for home beauty remedies surges, the microdermabrasion market is undergoing a significant transformation, making these devices more accessible and suitable for a broader audience. Companies are increasingly focusing on developing portable, user-friendly devices that deliver professional-quality results. Tailored anti-aging solutions are also gaining traction, effectively addressing issues like wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and the other minor skin imperfections, including dryness.

As a result, microdermabrasion appliances are in high demand. Therefore, success in such a dynamic and competitive market will depend on how well an individual is able to navigate through these changes by making innovations aimed at addressing increased need for proper skin care.

The key challenges that the market is faced with include fierce competition and brand differentiation, regulatory compliance and safety standards, as well as market expansion that is accompanied by global outreach. Also, e-Commerce platforms must be leveraged apart from involving influencers and targeting in marketing strategies.

Investing in R&D activities for modern technologies and features that can overcome the market challenges effectively, creating effective strategic partnerships and advertisement campaigns to improve one’s brand image as well as selling more in the market, adhering to the regulatory standards with regards to product safety and quality as a way of winning consumers’ trust, and broadening the product portfolio so as to meet different skin needs and consume groups is what all market players must hence do.

What’s with Regions?

According to the latest microdermabrasion devices market share analysis, North America accounted for the largest market share during 2022.

Rise in adoption of non-invasive cosmetic procedures such as microdermabrasion due to their minimal downtime, lower risk, and immediate results compared to surgical options, growing focus on anti-aging treatments to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and the other signs of aging and rising awareness about skincare, fueled by social media, beauty influencers, and the wellness movement are some of the factors driving microdermabrasion devices market revenue in the region.

Key Players in Microdermabrasion Devices Market?

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Candela Corporation, Solhouet-Tone, Lifeline Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., DiamondTome Pro., Viora, and Dermaglow are some of the leading key players operating in the global industry.

In March 2024, Lumenis Be, Ltd., a global leader in developing and commercializing energy-based solutions for the Aesthetic and Vision markets, announced that the Facial Muscle Stimulation treatment triLift, which is a groundbreaking Dynamic Muscle Stimulation technology (DMSt™), had received a Medical Device License (MDL) from Health Canada.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market Segmentation

Type Capital Equipment Accessories

Technology Diamond Microdermabrasion Crystal Microdermabrasion

Application Front Rear Side

End-user Hospitals Dermatology Clinic Others



