Hexagon Purus signs long-term supply agreement with GILLIG to deliver hydrogen fuel storage systems for fuel cell electric buses in the United States

Hexagon Purus, a world leading supplier of zero emission mobility solutions, has entered into a multi-year supply agreement with GILLIG, a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the United States, for supply of hydrogen fuel storage systems for their new fuel cell powered transit buses.

The delivery of hydrogen fuel storage systems will be supplied from Hexagon Purus’ facility in Westminster, United States

“Introducing a hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell bus into our product lineup signifies GILLIG's commitment to advancing sustainable public transportation technologies. It's about offering a solution that's not only flexible enough to fit every fleet but also matured through our thoughtful approach to product development, ensuring reliability and readiness for the demands of today's transit environment”, says Ben Grunat, GILLIG’s VP of Product Planning and Strategy. “We are happy to team up with Hexagon Purus as a reliable partner and supplier of hydrogen fuel storage systems to strengthen our commitment to leading the industry through innovation and strategic partnerships”.

“Entering into a long-term agreement with GILLIG confirms our strong market position with leading transit bus OEMs in both North America and Europe”, says Michael Kleschinski, Executive Vice President of Hexagon Purus. “There is a strong commercial momentum in the transit bus segment driven by demand for zero emission public transport solutions”.

About the market

The mobility sector is accountable for approximately 20% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has a significant role to play in reducing these emissions, particularly in “hard to abate” sectors. Making green hydrogen available for use in amongst other the mobility sector is critical to reduce carbon emissions.

As hydrogen, a key contributor to the energy transition, continues to build momentum globally, more than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps. According to the Hydrogen Council, the number of announced hydrogen projects grew in 2023 by about 35% to over 1,400, equaling USD 570 billion investments. Green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Eli Turander, Global Communications Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 953 35 795 | eli.turander@hexagonpurus.com

About GILLIG

GILLIG is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the United States and has been family-owned since 1890. In steadfast commitment to their mission of building buses that connect communities, eliminate congestion, and contribute to a greener environment, GILLIG offers a diverse range of clean energy transit solutions, including zero-emission Battery Electric and Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses, and low-emissions Hybrid-Electric and CNG, as well as Clean Diesel solutions. Known for safety, reliability, and unparalleled customer service, GILLIG is committed to providing high-quality transit solutions that meet the unique needs of communities nationwide.

For more information about GILLIG and its commitment to sustainable transit solutions and American-built excellence, please visit www.GILLIG.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

