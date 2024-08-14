Transaction in Own Shares

14th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:13th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:13,844
Lowest price per share (pence):683.00
Highest price per share (pence):694.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):687.9232

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,343,772 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,343,772 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON687.923213,844683.00694.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
13 August 2024 08:49:2716694.00XLON00292447153TRLO1
13 August 2024 08:49:27212694.00XLON00292447152TRLO1
13 August 2024 08:56:57247691.00XLON00292451579TRLO1
13 August 2024 09:13:42228688.00XLON00292465236TRLO1
13 August 2024 09:13:42114688.00XLON00292465237TRLO1
13 August 2024 09:13:42114688.00XLON00292465238TRLO1
13 August 2024 09:13:42459687.00XLON00292465239TRLO1
13 August 2024 09:13:42575686.00XLON00292465240TRLO1
13 August 2024 09:14:004,168690.50XLON00292465482TRLO1
13 August 2024 09:15:18121685.00XLON00292466528TRLO1
13 August 2024 09:47:15117688.00XLON00292505361TRLO1
13 August 2024 09:58:35121686.00XLON00292517913TRLO1
13 August 2024 09:58:42119686.00XLON00292517999TRLO1
13 August 2024 09:58:44100686.00XLON00292518022TRLO1
13 August 2024 09:58:4554687.00XLON00292518047TRLO1
13 August 2024 10:20:4683687.00XLON00292538887TRLO1
13 August 2024 10:20:4644687.00XLON00292538892TRLO1
13 August 2024 10:20:5013687.00XLON00292538931TRLO1
13 August 2024 10:20:5053687.00XLON00292538932TRLO1
13 August 2024 10:20:5916687.00XLON00292539052TRLO1
13 August 2024 10:22:4414687.00XLON00292540975TRLO1
13 August 2024 10:36:22114686.00XLON00292554790TRLO1
13 August 2024 11:05:11122686.00XLON00292586073TRLO1
13 August 2024 11:32:08108683.00XLON00292586750TRLO1
13 August 2024 11:48:27536687.00XLON00292587226TRLO1
13 August 2024 11:48:27276687.00XLON00292587227TRLO1
13 August 2024 11:48:27115686.00XLON00292587228TRLO1
13 August 2024 11:54:39251688.00XLON00292587330TRLO1
13 August 2024 12:48:57120686.00XLON00292588681TRLO1
13 August 2024 12:48:57120686.00XLON00292588682TRLO1
13 August 2024 12:53:52248687.00XLON00292588774TRLO1
13 August 2024 13:27:02114685.00XLON00292589690TRLO1
13 August 2024 13:27:02114685.00XLON00292589691TRLO1
13 August 2024 13:56:13211684.00XLON00292590612TRLO1
13 August 2024 13:56:1322684.00XLON00292590613TRLO1
13 August 2024 14:18:2546687.00XLON00292591141TRLO1
13 August 2024 14:18:25614687.00XLON00292591142TRLO1
13 August 2024 14:18:2713685.00XLON00292591143TRLO1
13 August 2024 14:22:54298687.00XLON00292591265TRLO1
13 August 2024 14:47:23122686.00XLON00292592191TRLO1
13 August 2024 15:02:25115689.00XLON00292592666TRLO1
13 August 2024 15:16:4952689.00XLON00292593061TRLO1
13 August 2024 15:16:49314689.00XLON00292593062TRLO1
13 August 2024 15:16:4924689.00XLON00292593063TRLO1
13 August 2024 15:17:0753688.00XLON00292593069TRLO1
13 August 2024 15:17:07190688.00XLON00292593070TRLO1
13 August 2024 15:32:31337685.00XLON00292593643TRLO1
13 August 2024 15:41:06224684.00XLON00292593886TRLO1
13 August 2024 15:42:0320684.00XLON00292593931TRLO1
13 August 2024 15:42:12241684.00XLON00292593934TRLO1
13 August 2024 15:56:4927683.00XLON00292594563TRLO1
13 August 2024 15:59:5413685.00XLON00292594640TRLO1
13 August 2024 16:18:49115684.00XLON00292595598TRLO1
13 August 2024 16:18:49115684.00XLON00292595599TRLO1
13 August 2024 16:23:1216685.00XLON00292595899TRLO1
13 August 2024 16:24:10233687.00XLON00292595977TRLO1
13 August 2024 16:24:1075687.00XLON00292595978TRLO1
13 August 2024 16:24:10640687.00XLON00292595979TRLO1
13 August 2024 16:24:1078687.00XLON00292595980TRLO1
13 August 2024 16:24:10410687.00XLON00292595981TRLO1

