14th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 13th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,844 Lowest price per share (pence): 683.00 Highest price per share (pence): 694.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 687.9232

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,343,772 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,343,772 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 687.9232 13,844 683.00 694.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 13 August 2024 08:49:27 16 694.00 XLON 00292447153TRLO1 13 August 2024 08:49:27 212 694.00 XLON 00292447152TRLO1 13 August 2024 08:56:57 247 691.00 XLON 00292451579TRLO1 13 August 2024 09:13:42 228 688.00 XLON 00292465236TRLO1 13 August 2024 09:13:42 114 688.00 XLON 00292465237TRLO1 13 August 2024 09:13:42 114 688.00 XLON 00292465238TRLO1 13 August 2024 09:13:42 459 687.00 XLON 00292465239TRLO1 13 August 2024 09:13:42 575 686.00 XLON 00292465240TRLO1 13 August 2024 09:14:00 4,168 690.50 XLON 00292465482TRLO1 13 August 2024 09:15:18 121 685.00 XLON 00292466528TRLO1 13 August 2024 09:47:15 117 688.00 XLON 00292505361TRLO1 13 August 2024 09:58:35 121 686.00 XLON 00292517913TRLO1 13 August 2024 09:58:42 119 686.00 XLON 00292517999TRLO1 13 August 2024 09:58:44 100 686.00 XLON 00292518022TRLO1 13 August 2024 09:58:45 54 687.00 XLON 00292518047TRLO1 13 August 2024 10:20:46 83 687.00 XLON 00292538887TRLO1 13 August 2024 10:20:46 44 687.00 XLON 00292538892TRLO1 13 August 2024 10:20:50 13 687.00 XLON 00292538931TRLO1 13 August 2024 10:20:50 53 687.00 XLON 00292538932TRLO1 13 August 2024 10:20:59 16 687.00 XLON 00292539052TRLO1 13 August 2024 10:22:44 14 687.00 XLON 00292540975TRLO1 13 August 2024 10:36:22 114 686.00 XLON 00292554790TRLO1 13 August 2024 11:05:11 122 686.00 XLON 00292586073TRLO1 13 August 2024 11:32:08 108 683.00 XLON 00292586750TRLO1 13 August 2024 11:48:27 536 687.00 XLON 00292587226TRLO1 13 August 2024 11:48:27 276 687.00 XLON 00292587227TRLO1 13 August 2024 11:48:27 115 686.00 XLON 00292587228TRLO1 13 August 2024 11:54:39 251 688.00 XLON 00292587330TRLO1 13 August 2024 12:48:57 120 686.00 XLON 00292588681TRLO1 13 August 2024 12:48:57 120 686.00 XLON 00292588682TRLO1 13 August 2024 12:53:52 248 687.00 XLON 00292588774TRLO1 13 August 2024 13:27:02 114 685.00 XLON 00292589690TRLO1 13 August 2024 13:27:02 114 685.00 XLON 00292589691TRLO1 13 August 2024 13:56:13 211 684.00 XLON 00292590612TRLO1 13 August 2024 13:56:13 22 684.00 XLON 00292590613TRLO1 13 August 2024 14:18:25 46 687.00 XLON 00292591141TRLO1 13 August 2024 14:18:25 614 687.00 XLON 00292591142TRLO1 13 August 2024 14:18:27 13 685.00 XLON 00292591143TRLO1 13 August 2024 14:22:54 298 687.00 XLON 00292591265TRLO1 13 August 2024 14:47:23 122 686.00 XLON 00292592191TRLO1 13 August 2024 15:02:25 115 689.00 XLON 00292592666TRLO1 13 August 2024 15:16:49 52 689.00 XLON 00292593061TRLO1 13 August 2024 15:16:49 314 689.00 XLON 00292593062TRLO1 13 August 2024 15:16:49 24 689.00 XLON 00292593063TRLO1 13 August 2024 15:17:07 53 688.00 XLON 00292593069TRLO1 13 August 2024 15:17:07 190 688.00 XLON 00292593070TRLO1 13 August 2024 15:32:31 337 685.00 XLON 00292593643TRLO1 13 August 2024 15:41:06 224 684.00 XLON 00292593886TRLO1 13 August 2024 15:42:03 20 684.00 XLON 00292593931TRLO1 13 August 2024 15:42:12 241 684.00 XLON 00292593934TRLO1 13 August 2024 15:56:49 27 683.00 XLON 00292594563TRLO1 13 August 2024 15:59:54 13 685.00 XLON 00292594640TRLO1 13 August 2024 16:18:49 115 684.00 XLON 00292595598TRLO1 13 August 2024 16:18:49 115 684.00 XLON 00292595599TRLO1 13 August 2024 16:23:12 16 685.00 XLON 00292595899TRLO1 13 August 2024 16:24:10 233 687.00 XLON 00292595977TRLO1 13 August 2024 16:24:10 75 687.00 XLON 00292595978TRLO1 13 August 2024 16:24:10 640 687.00 XLON 00292595979TRLO1 13 August 2024 16:24:10 78 687.00 XLON 00292595980TRLO1 13 August 2024 16:24:10 410 687.00 XLON 00292595981TRLO1

