Effnet launches 5G Non-3GPP Access solutions for seamless 5G Integration

Luleå 2024-08-14 – Effnet, a leading provider of containerized 5G RAN software and 5G protocol stack for terminals as well as Header Compression software, is proud to announce the launch of its latest solution—a comprehensive Non-3GPP Access solution designed to bridge the gap between traditional networks and the rapidly evolving 5G ecosystem. This solution, which is available for both network and terminal sides, marks a significant advancement in seamless 5G connectivity.

As the demand for ubiquitous 5G coverage continues to rise, the integration of Non-3GPP Access into 5G networks has become crucial for service providers looking to offer uninterrupted, high-quality service across diverse environments. Effnet’s new solution addresses this need by enabling smooth and secure connectivity between 5G networks and various Non-3GPP access technologies, such as Wi-Fi, satellite, and wireline networks.

Key Features of Effnet’s Non-3GPP Access Solution:

End-to-End Compatibility: Supports both network and terminal sides, ensuring seamless integration and communication across different access networks.





Containerized Architecture: Leveraging Effnet's expertise in containerized 5G RAN software, the solution offers flexibility, scalability, and easy deployment in diverse environments.





Enhanced Security: Built-in advanced security protocols ensure data integrity and secure connectivity across Non-3GPP networks.





Optimized Performance: High efficiency data transmission in the Non-3GPP networks, minimizing latency and improving user experience.





High efficiency data transmission in the Non-3GPP networks, minimizing latency and improving user experience. Interoperability: Designed to work with existing 5G infrastructure, facilitating quick and cost-effective deployment for service providers and enterprises.



"With the launch of our Non-3GPP Access solution, Effnet continues to lead the charge in driving innovation within the 5G space," said Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director of Effnet. "This solution not only expands the capabilities of 5G networks but also opens up new avenues for service providers and enterprises to deliver enhanced connectivity experiences. By enabling seamless integration between 5G and Non-3GPP networks, we are paving the way for a more connected and efficient future."



Using the solution, both terminal and network equipment manufacturers can enhance their 5G offerings with Non-3GPP Access. With this launch, Effnet reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions that empower its partners to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

For more information about the solution, visit Effnet’s Non-3GPP Access solutions web page at https://www.effnet.com/solutions/non3gppaccess

