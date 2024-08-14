Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024: Robot-Based Parcel Sortation Technology Enhances Order Speed and Reduces Error Rates to Nearly Zero

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The parcel and postal automation systems market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $778.27 billion in 2023 to $837.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in the e-commerce industry, increased number of packages and shipments, rise in demand for automation, the need for improved operational efficiency, and increased labor costs.



The parcel and postal automation systems market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.12 trillion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing need for effective methods for sorting packages, the need for monitoring of mail Items, the requirement to satisfy sustainability targets, the increasing need for accurate, efficient, and economical parcel handling, booming e-commerce sector.

Major trends in the forecast period include the use of automated mobile robots, technological advancements in the parcel and postal automation industry, data management through data analytics, use of AI in parcel sorting.





The parcel and postal automation systems market is expected to experience growth due to the increasing volume of packages and shipments. Packages and shipments refer to the process of preparing, transporting, and delivering goods from one location to another, with packages being individual units containing items and shipments representing collective consignments of packages sent together to a common destination.

The rise in package and shipment numbers is driven by the growth of e-commerce, supported by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences, leading to a higher demand for logistics services globally. Parcel and postal automation systems are utilized in handling packages and shipments to streamline sorting, tracking, and delivery processes through advanced technologies, ensuring efficient operations and timely deliveries. For example, in 2023, the total US parcel volume increased by 0.5% compared to the previous year, reaching 21.7 billion units, as reported by Pitney Bowes Inc.'s parcel shipping index. Consequently, the surge in package and shipment volumes is fueling the growth of the parcel and postal automation systems market.



Key players in the parcel and postal automation systems market are concentrating on adopting advanced technologies such as robot-based parcel sortation technology to gain a competitive advantage. This cutting-edge system employs autonomously guided robots to streamline parcel sorting in logistics operations. These robots can process thousands of parcels per hour, significantly enhancing order throughput speed and reducing error rates to nearly zero.

For instance, in January 2024, Viettel Post (VTPost), a logistics company in Vietnam, implemented fully automated robot-based parcel sortation technology by deploying 160 LiBiao 'Mini Yellow' autonomous guided robots at its storage and distribution hub in Hanoi. This new sorting system enables VTPost to process approximately 6,000 parcels per hour, handling various sizes, weights, and shapes efficiently. With over 1,000 destination chutes, when the robots reach the assigned chute, they halt, deposit the parcel, return to the induction station for another order, and repeat the process.



