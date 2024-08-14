Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Report 2024-2029, with Profiles of Leading Players, including Abbott, Biotronik, Cochlear, LivaNova, Medtronic, Neuropace and Nevro

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microelectronic Medical Implants: Products, Technologies & Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Microelectronic Medical Implants Market was valued at USD 49 Billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 85.1 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%.

This report analyzes the trends in the global and regional markets for microelectronic medical implants with data from 2023, estimates from 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. This report also analyzes the competitive environment, including the market shares of leading companies, the regulatory scenario, and the drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market.

The market in this report is segmented into product types and applications. Product types include pacemakers, defibrillators, neurostimulators, hearing implants, ocular implants, and others. Applications includes cardiology, neurology, audiology, ophthalmology, and others.

The market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The regional analysis include coverage of the markets in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China, and India. The market value is estimated for 2023, with forecasts for 2024 and 2029.

The Report Includes

64 data tables and 30 additional tables

An overview of the global market for microelectronic medical implants

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2021-2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region

Discussion of innovations, technological advances, and product launches

Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies

A look at the product pipeline

Discussion of ESG practices of companies in the industry, and the ESG challenges facing them

Analysis of the leading companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, and strategic alliances

Evaluation of key patents

Profiles of the leading players, including Abbott, Cochlear Ltd., LivaNova, Medtronic and NEVRO

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $85.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape

Regulatory Scenario

United States

European Union

Asia-Pacific

Reimbursement Landscape

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market for Microelectronic Medical Implants, by Product Type

Pacemakers Defibrillators Neurostimulators Hearing Implants Ocular Implants Other Implants

Market for Microelectronic Medical Implants, by Application

Cardiology Neurology Audiology Ophthalmology Other Applications

Global Market for Microelectronic Medical Implants, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Microelectronic Medical Implant Industry: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the Industry

Environmental Impact

Social Responsibility

Governance

Company Profiles

Abbott

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cochlear Ltd.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Livanova Plc

Medtronic

Microport Scientific Corp.

Neuropace Inc.

Nevro Corp.

