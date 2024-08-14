Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Report 2024-2029, with Profiles of Leading Players, including Abbott, Biotronik, Cochlear, LivaNova, Medtronic, Neuropace and Nevro

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microelectronic Medical Implants: Products, Technologies & Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Microelectronic Medical Implants Market was valued at USD 49 Billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 85.1 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%.
This report analyzes the trends in the global and regional markets for microelectronic medical implants with data from 2023, estimates from 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. This report also analyzes the competitive environment, including the market shares of leading companies, the regulatory scenario, and the drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market.
The market in this report is segmented into product types and applications. Product types include pacemakers, defibrillators, neurostimulators, hearing implants, ocular implants, and others. Applications includes cardiology, neurology, audiology, ophthalmology, and others.
The market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The regional analysis include coverage of the markets in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China, and India. The market value is estimated for 2023, with forecasts for 2024 and 2029.
The Report Includes
- 64 data tables and 30 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for microelectronic medical implants
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2021-2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region
- Discussion of innovations, technological advances, and product launches
- Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies
- A look at the product pipeline
- Discussion of ESG practices of companies in the industry, and the ESG challenges facing them
- Analysis of the leading companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, and strategic alliances
- Evaluation of key patents
- Profiles of the leading players, including Abbott, Cochlear Ltd., LivaNova, Medtronic and NEVRO
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$49 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$85.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario
- United States
- European Union
- Asia-Pacific
- Reimbursement Landscape
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market for Microelectronic Medical Implants, by Product Type
- Pacemakers
- Defibrillators
- Neurostimulators
- Hearing Implants
- Ocular Implants
- Other Implants
- Market for Microelectronic Medical Implants, by Application
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Audiology
- Ophthalmology
- Other Applications
- Global Market for Microelectronic Medical Implants, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Microelectronic Medical Implant Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in the Industry
- Environmental Impact
- Social Responsibility
- Governance
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cochlear Ltd.
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
- Livanova Plc
- Medtronic
- Microport Scientific Corp.
- Neuropace Inc.
- Nevro Corp.
