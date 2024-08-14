M2M/IoT Communications Market Report 2024-2028: Mobile Operators Seek Partnerships with Satellite IoT Players to Extend Coverage

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market: 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 23 percent during 2023 to reach 3.3 billion at the end of the year - corresponding to around 28 percent of all mobile subscribers.

Until 2028, the number of cellular IoT subscribers is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8 percent to reach 6.0 billion at the end of the period. During the same period, cellular IoT connectivity revenues are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2 percent from € 12.4 billion in 2023 to approximately € 21.0 billion in 2028. Meanwhile the monthly ARPU is expected to drop to € 0.31.

China is the world's largest market for cellular IoT connectivity services by volume. According to data from the national telecom regulator, the installed base in the country grew by 26 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion IoT connections at the end of 2023. This corresponded to about 71 percent of the global installed base.

The publisher believes that the role of the Chinese government is the main explanation for why China is ahead of the rest of the world in the adoption of IoT. Authorities actively endorse large-scale IoT deployments as a method for addressing problems affecting the society, whether it is crime, fire safety, energy conservation or traffic management. The private sector is directed and encouraged to do the same.

North America and Western Europe ranks as the second and third largest markets for IoT solutions with 262 million and 257 million IoT connections respectively at the end of 2023. In contrast to China, developments in these regions are largely driven by commercial interests. The connected car is currently one of the strongest trends with around 90 percent of new cars sold featuring embedded cellular connectivity in the regions.

Other key application areas are fleet management of commercial vehicles, smart utility metering and monitored alarm systems. Latin America, South Asia and Central & Eastern Europe had in the range of 62-80 million IoT connections, while Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia had between 41-34 million. Australia & Oceania was the smallest region with approximately 15 million IoT connections.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (EUR) in 2023 €12.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (EUR) by 2028 €21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Wide Area Networks for the Internet of Things

1.1 3GPP family of cellular technologies

1.1.1 3GPP Release 13 - Introducing LTE-M and NB-IoT

1.1.2 3GPP Release 14 - IoT enhancements and C-V2X

1.1.3 3GPP Release 15 - The first phase of 5G specifications

1.1.4 3GPP Release 16 - URLLC enhancements, IIoT features and 5G NR C-V2X

1.1.5 3GPP Release 17 - RedCap and non-terrestrial network communications

1.1.6 3GPP Release 18 - The first 5G-Advanced specifications

1.1.7 Network footprint

1.1.8 2G/3G mobile networks

1.1.9 4G mobile networks

1.1.10 4G/5G mobile IoT networks (LTE-M and NB-IoT)

1.1.11 5G mobile networks

1.2 LPWA and satellite technologies

1.2.1 LoRa

1.2.2 Sigfox

1.2.3 Satellite networks

1.3 IoT networking platforms

1.3.1 IoT connectivity management platforms

1.3.2 SIM solutions and embedded UICC

1.4 International coverage and alliances

1.4.1 Roaming and international coverage

1.4.2 Mobile operator alliances

2 Europe

2.1 Regional market trends

2.1.1 Western Europe

2.1.2 Central and Eastern Europe

2.2 Mobile operators

2.2.1 A1 Telekom Austria

2.2.2 Altice Group

2.2.3 Bouygues Telecom

2.2.4 BT Group

2.2.5 CK Hutchison Group Telecom

2.2.6 Deutsche Telekom

2.2.7 KPN

2.2.8 Manx Telecom

2.2.9 MegaFon

2.2.10 MTS

2.2.11 Orange

2.2.12 POST Luxembourg

2.2.13 Proximus

2.2.14 Tele2

2.2.15 Telecom Italia

2.2.16 Telefonica

2.2.17 Telenor

2.2.18 Telia Company

2.2.19 Vodafone

2.3 IoT managed service providers

2.3.1 1GLOBAL

2.3.2 1NCE

2.3.3 1oT

2.3.4 Airnity

2.3.5 BICS

2.3.6 Com4 (Wireless Logic)

2.3.7 Cubic Telecom

2.3.8 CSL Group

2.3.9 emnify

2.3.10 Eseye

2.3.11 floLIVE

2.3.12 Freeeway

2.3.13 Giesecke+Devrient

2.3.14 iBASIS

2.3.15 Onomondo

2.3.16 Pelion

2.3.17 Velos IoT

2.3.18 Wireless Logic

2.4 LPWA networks

2.4.1 LoRa networks

2.4.2 Sigfox and network partners



3 The Americas

3.1 Regional market trends

3.1.1 United States and Canada

3.1.2 Brazil

3.1.3 Rest of Latin America

3.2 Mobile operators

3.2.1 AT&T

3.2.2 Bell

3.2.3 Verizon

3.2.4 T-Mobile USA

3.2.5 Rogers Communications

3.2.6 TELUS

3.2.7 America Movil

3.2.8 Vivo and Telefonica Hispam

3.2.9 Other mobile operators in Latin America

3.3 IoT managed service providers

3.3.1 Aeris

3.3.2 Blues

3.3.3 Hologram

3.3.4 KORE Wireless

3.3.5 Semtech

3.3.6 Telit Cinterion

3.4 LPWA networks

3.4.1 LoRaWAN networks

3.4.2 Sigfox and network partners



4 Asia-Pacific

4.1 Regional market trends

4.1.1 China

4.1.2 Japan and South Korea

4.1.3 Australia and New Zealand

4.1.4 India

4.1.5 Southeast Asia

4.2 Mobile operators

4.2.1 China Mobile

4.2.2 China Unicom

4.2.3 China Telecom

4.2.4 KDDI

4.2.5 KT

4.2.6 NTT

4.2.7 Singtel

4.2.8 SK Telecom

4.2.9 SoftBank

4.2.10 Telstra

4.2.11 Vodafone Idea

4.3 IoT managed service providers

4.3.1 Plintron

4.3.2 Quectel

4.3.3 Soracom

4.3.4 Tata Communications

4.4 LPWA networks

4.4.1 LoRa networks

4.4.2 Sigfox networks



5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Regional market trends

5.1.1 Middle East

5.1.2 Africa

5.2 Mobile operators

5.2.1 e&

5.2.2 MTN

5.2.3 Ooredoo

5.2.4 Turkcell

5.2.5 Vodacom

5.2.6 Zain

5.3 IoT managed service providers

5.3.1 Flickswitch

5.4 LPWA networks

5.4.1 LoRa networks

5.4.2 Sigfox networks



6 Satellite IoT Communications

6.1 Introduction to satellite IoT networks

6.2 Market analysis

6.3 Satellite IoT operator market shares

6.4 European satellite operators

6.4.1 Astrocast

6.4.2 Eutelsat Group

6.4.3 Kineis

6.4.4 Lacuna Space

6.4.5 Sateliot

6.4.6 Additional satellite connectivity providers

6.5 North American satellite operators

6.5.1 Globalstar

6.5.2 Iridium

6.5.3 Kepler Communications

6.5.4 Ligado Networks

6.5.5 Lynk

6.5.6 Orbcomm

6.5.7 Skylo

6.5.8 Starlink (SpaceX)

6.5.9 Viasat (Inmarsat)

6.5.10 Additional satellite connectivity providers

6.6 Chinese satellite operators

6.6.1 CASC and CASIC

6.6.2 Commsat

6.6.3 Galaxy Space

6.6.4 Head Aerospace

6.6.5 Additional satellite connectivity providers

6.7 Rest of World satellite operators

6.7.1 Innova Space

6.7.2 Myriota

6.7.3 Sky and Space Company

6.7.4 Thuraya

6.7.5 Additional satellite connectivity providers



7 Market Forecasts and Trends

7.1 Industry trends

7.1.1 Top ten mobile operators manage 2.9 billion cellular IoT subscribers

7.1.2 IoT revenues continue to grow slower than connections

7.1.3 IoT managed service providers connect 200+ million cellular devices

7.1.4 The international connectivity segment is evolving

7.1.5 New entrants disrupt distribution channels

7.1.6 IoT MVNOs are driving consolidation in the IoT connectivity market

7.1.7 Mobile operators partner with satellite IoT players to extend coverage

7.2 Geographic markets

7.2.1 Global market summary

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.3 North America

7.2.4 Latin America

7.2.5 Asia-Pacific

7.2.6 Middle East & Africa

7.3 Vertical markets

7.3.1 Connected cars on the rise

7.3.2 Data consumption of connected cars will grow significantly

7.3.3 Motor-powered two-wheeler telematics adoption picks up speed

7.3.4 Telematics giants increasingly dominate the fleet management industry

7.3.5 The opportunity to create smarter and safer cities

7.3.6 Smart metering turns to new LPWA options for deployments in the 2020s

7.3.7 Asset tracking to drive the second wave of LPWA deployments

7.3.8 Connected healthcare reaches the masses

7.3.9 Steady uptake of cellular connectivity in the POS terminal market

7.3.10 Home energy and EV charging solutions to become new volume segments

7.4 Technology trends

7.4.1 Cellular technologies dominate wireless IoT

7.4.2 NB-IoT uptake is growing on a project-by-project basis

7.4.3 RedCap will accelerate the adoption of 5G in IoT

7.4.4 Distributed core networks facilitate global IoT connectivity services

7.4.5 Private cellular to grow from a niche into a substantial market

7.4.6 eSIM adoption is gathering pace

