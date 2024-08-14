2024 Report | Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Projected to Surpass $26 Billion by 2032

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Report by Technology Application Product End Users Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest analysis on the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market indicates a considerable growth trajectory, with the sector expected to reach a valuation of over $26 billion by 2032. Key drivers of this growth include advancements in molecular diagnostics technology, a surging geriatric population, and an escalating demand for genetic testing and early disease detection.







Innovative product launches and strategic collaborations by leading industry players are at the forefront of market expansion. Notably, portable RT-PCR devices and comprehensive diagnostic solutions are among the advancements contributing to the convenience and efficacy of molecular diagnostics. These improvements facilitate timely and accurate testing for various viruses and genetic conditions.



North American Dominance



North America maintains its dominance in the molecular diagnostics market, underpinned by a high incidence of chronic diseases, significant healthcare spending, and a strong focus on technological innovations. The region's pivot towards molecular diagnostics is a testament to its commitment to revolutionizing patient care and disease management.



Industry's Notable Developments



The Molecular Diagnostics market landscape is marked by significant strategic developments, including FDA approvals, Emergency Use Authorizations, and industry collaborations aimed at advancing diagnostics and broadening the horizons of personalized medicine. These developments signal a fervent pursuit of excellence within the domain, championing improved health outcomes.



Market Segmentation Insights



An exploration of the market segments reveals comprehensive insights across technologies, applications, products, and end users, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the molecular diagnostics industry. With segments ranging from PCR and sequencing to health diagnostics and microbial testing, the market caters to diverse and dynamic healthcare needs.



Global Outreach and Future Prospects



Beyond North America, the report furnishes granular analysis across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The industry's international footprint is poised for expansion as healthcare systems globally acknowledge the imperative role of molecular diagnostics in proactive health management.



Conclusion



In summary, the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market is on a robust growth path, fueled by continuous technological advancements and an ever-increasing demand for precision in healthcare. Stakeholders in the healthcare sector anticipate the market's auspicious outlook to herald a new era in disease diagnosis and management.



Key Attributes:

No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $26.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

F Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd

Illumina Ltd

Hologic Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Qiagen NV

Myriad Genetics

Abbott Laboratories

Biomerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Sysmex Corporation.

