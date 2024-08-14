India Cancer Diagnostics Test Market Future Outlook to 2028, Featuring Aarthi Scans and Labs, Apollo Diagnostics, DNA Labs India, Fortis Healthcare, Pathkind Labs and Vijaya Diagnostic Center

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Cancer Diagnostics Test Market: Test Price By Indication & Future Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cancer diagnostic market in India is a collaborative effort involving both government and private players. Government institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Tata Memorial Centre are pivotal in research, diagnosis and treatment, serving patients from various socioeconomic backgrounds. In the private sector, major hospital chains such as Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare and Fortis Healthcare are key players, alongside specialized diagnostic companies like Metropolis Healthcare, Dr Lal PathLabs and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre.

Additionally, international companies like Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare and Philips Healthcare contribute advanced technologies and expertise to the Indian market. The burgeoning market has also witnessed the emergence of various startups across India such as OncoStem Diagnostics and PredOmix, which are bringing next generation expertise and tools in cancer diagnosis.

The need for cancer diagnostic tests in India is both significant and urgent. With a population exceeding 1.4 Billion, the country faces unique challenges in providing comprehensive cancer care. Many cases are diagnosed at late stages due to a combination of factors including lack of awareness, limited access to healthcare facilities and financial constraints. Improved availability and accessibility of diagnostic tests could lead to earlier detection and, consequently, better treatment outcomes for patients across the country.

India's cancer diagnostic tests market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the rising incidence of cancer in the country and increasing awareness about the importance of early detection. Cancer has become a major public health concern in India, with over 1 Million new cases diagnosed annually and around 900,000 deaths per year. This situation underscores the critical need for effective and accessible diagnostic tests across the nation.

Among the most prominent cancers in India are breast cancer, oral cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer and stomach cancer. Each of these cancer types requires specific diagnostic test approaches, contributing to the complexity of the cancer diagnostic landscape in India.

A wide range of diagnostic tests are available for these cancers, including imaging tests such as X-rays, CT scans, MRI scans, PET scans and ultrasounds. Endoscopy procedures like colonoscopy, bronchoscopy and upper endoscopy are also commonly used. Biopsy methods, including fine-needle aspiration, core needle biopsy, and surgical biopsy, play crucial role in definitive diagnosis. Blood tests, such as complete blood count, tumor marker tests, and circulating tumor cell tests, are often employed for screening and monitoring. Additionally, specific tests like Pap smears and HPV tests for cervical cancer, and mammography for breast cancer screening, are essential components of cancer diagnostics in India.

Along with these, domestic academic institutions and research organizations have also been key driving forces behind the tremendous innovation and development observed in the Indian cancer diagnostic tests market. The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad is one noteworthy example; in 2023, the institute announced the development of a screening tool for oral cancer. The tool was created in collaboration between iHub-Data at IIIT-H and INAI, an applied AI research center managed by IIIT-H, the Telangana government, Intel, and the Public Health Foundation of India.

The future of India's cancer diagnostic tests market looks promising for companies seeking entry, with several factors contributing to this positive outlook. This predominantly includes government initiatives like the National Cancer Control Programme and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, which are increasing focus on cancer prevention, early detection and treatment. Further, for companies looking to enter or expand in India's cancer diagnostic marker, there is a growing emphasis on developing affordable solutions. Given the large population and diverse economic conditions in India, there is a significant opportunity for companies that can provide high quality, cost effective diagnostic tests.

This focus on affordability, combined with the overall growth of the market, creates a favourable environment for both domestic and international players in the cancer diagnostics sector.



