Result of the auction of treasury bills on 14 August 2024

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 19666 DKT 02/12/24 IV
|2,540
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|2,540
|-
The sale will settle 16 August 2024.
| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank
The sale will settle 16 August 2024.