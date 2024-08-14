Result of the auction of treasury bills on 14 August 2024

| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
98 19666 DKT 02/12/24 IV2,540----
Total2,540-      

The sale will settle 16 August 2024.