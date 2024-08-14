Kidney Cancer Drugs Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030 - Development of Biosimilars and Generics Throws the Spotlight on Affordable Treatment Options

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kidney Cancer Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Kidney Cancer Drugs is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The market for kidney cancer drugs is driven by multiple factors that contribute to its growth and evolution. Technological advances in drug development, spurred by molecular biology and cancer genomics, allow for more targeted and effective therapies with fewer side effects, fostering a shift towards precision medicine tailored to specific genetic profiles of patients and tumors.

Regulatory support, including accelerated approvals for breakthrough therapies and incentives for orphan drugs, aids in the rapid introduction of innovative treatments. The integration of artificial intelligence in drug development streamlines the discovery and testing of new drugs, reducing time and cost. Collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions enhance the development pipeline.

Moreover, there is an increasing preference for outpatient cancer therapies that offer convenience and reduce hospital visits. Patient advocacy and enhanced awareness lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment, while economic growth and better insurance coverage support the adoption of new, often costly, treatments. Global health trends, including rising obesity and hypertension rates, further drive the demand for effective kidney cancer treatments, shaping a dynamic market poised for continued innovation and growth.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Targeted Therapy segment, which is expected to reach US$5.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%. The Immunotherapy segment is also set to grow at 4.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach $1.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Kidney Cancer Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Kidney Cancer Propels Demand for Effective Treatment Options

Increasing Awareness and Early Diagnosis of Kidney Cancer Accelerates Market Penetration

Advances in Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Strengthen Business Case for Innovative Kidney Cancer Drugs

Focus on Personalized Medicine Drives Adoption of Precision Kidney Cancer Drugs

Growing Geriatric Population and Associated Cancer Risk Spurt Growth in Kidney Cancer Drugs Market

Introduction of Combination Therapies Throws the Spotlight on Enhanced Treatment Efficacy

Advances in Biomarker Identification Propel Development of Targeted Kidney Cancer Drugs

Focus on Minimizing Side Effects and Improving Quality of Life Sustains Demand for Innovative Drugs

Growing Adoption of Oral Chemotherapy Drugs Expands Treatment Options for Patients

Advances in Molecular Diagnostics Propel Growth in Precision Medicine for Kidney Cancer

Increasing Number of Clinical Trials and Pipeline Drugs Enhance Market Potential

Expansion of Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring Drives Market Adoption

Focus on Patient-Centric Care Models Generates Demand for Personalized Kidney Cancer Treatments

Advances in Drug Delivery Systems Propel Development of Novel Kidney Cancer Therapies

Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle-Related Risk Factors Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Development of Biosimilars and Generics Throws the Spotlight on Affordable Treatment Options

Increasing Focus on Integrative and Complementary Therapies Drives Demand for Holistic Treatment Approaches

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 12 Featured)

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Exelixis, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6f8key

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment