Shrimp Market to reach USD 149 billion by 2034, Says Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The shrimp market size is expected to be valued at USD 64.8 billion in 2024. The market rose at a CAGR of 8.3% during the historical period. The market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2034. The demand for shrimps is forecasted to hit a value of USD 149 billion by 2034.



As more people become aware of the nutritional benefits of shrimp, the market demand continues to rise. Advancements in fishing and farming techniques are fueling growth in the market. Shrimp is a highly nutritious food low in fat and protein, making it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.

The growing popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly products has also contributed to the growth of the shrimp market as consumers seek products that are produced in a sustainable and responsible manner. The increasing demand for shrimp can also be attributed to its versatility in cooking. Shrimp can be cooked in various ways, including grilling, boiling, and frying, making it a popular ingredient in many cuisines globally.

Key Takeaways from the Shrimp Market

The global shrimp market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.7% through 2034.

The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 149 billion by 2034.

The overall shrimp business in Western Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033, reaching USD 17.3 billion by 2033

The farmed whiteleg shrimp segment is estimated to dominate the global market by registering a 43.0% share in 2024.

The frozen segment is expected to account for a 37% market share in 2024.

Japan's shrimp market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033, reaching USD 9.52 billion by 2033

“The development of new products such as easy-peel shrimps and pre-cooked shrimps has enhanced the convenience for consumers, contributing to the growth of the shrimp market,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by the presence of many players, from small local producers to major global businesses. Key players hold a considerable market share and are projected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period. However, many smaller competitors are entering the market with new products and marketing tactics. This creates a highly competitive landscape, which is excellent for customers since it gives them more options.

Some prominent companies in the market include Aqua Star Corp., Falcon Marine Exports, High Liner Foods Inc., Surapon Foods, Avanti Feeds Ltd., Devi Fisheries Limited, Thai Union Group, Marine Harvest, BMR Groups, Clearwater Seafoods Inc., Nekkanti Sea Foods Limited, Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd., etc.





Recent Developments in the Shrimp Market

In 2022, Thai Union Group PCL collaborated with R&B Food Supply and Srinivasa Cystine Private Limited to introduce high-quality food ingredients in the Indian market. This partnership aims to utilize the relative skills of R&B Food Supply, Srinivasa Cystine, Thailand's food ingredients company, and an affiliate of Avanti Group, an Indian participant in aquaculture and marine food processing.



Key Market Segments

By Species:

Gulf Shrimps

Farmed Whiteleg Shrimps

Banded Coral Shrimps

Royal Red Shrimp

Giant Tiger Shrimps

Blue Shrimps

Ocean Shrimps



By Source:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Canned

Breaded

Peeled

Cooked & Peeled

Shell-On

Frozen

By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

By Application:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Industrial

Biotechnology



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa



