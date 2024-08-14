Achilles Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Updates

– Announced research collaboration with Arcturus Therapeutics to explore second-generation mRNA cancer vaccines using Achilles’ AI-powered, tumor-targeting technology –

– Provided interim Phase I/IIa update on the use of cNeT in Advanced NSCLC and Melanoma including first patients with enhanced host conditioning (EHC), with the first three EHC patients showing improved cNeT persistence and engraftment –

– Cash position of $95.1 million supports operations through 2025 –

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing AI-powered precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens to treat solid tumors, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and recent business highlights.

“During the second quarter we shared interim Phase I/IIa data from our ongoing CHIRON and THETIS TIL-based cNeT clinical trials and established an important research collaboration with Arcturus Therapeutics to explore the use of clonal neoantigens in second-generation personalized mRNA cancer vaccines”, said Dr Iraj Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Achilles Therapeutics. “Our insights into the factors that drive durable engraftment and immune evasion led us to add an additional cohort in the CHIRON and THETIS trials to evaluate cNeT persistence and clinical activity in patients with enhanced host conditioning (EHC). These findings, along with the cancer vaccine research collaboration, continue to illustrate the potential value of our platform, including the unparalleled capability of PELEUS to select tumor targets with the highest potential for immune system recognition in a variety of modalities including TIL, neoantigen vaccines, ADCs, and TCR-T therapies.

Our financial position remains strong with more than $95 million in cash, which we expect to support operations through 2025, including the completion of the ongoing Phase I/IIa trials and the Arcturus collaboration.”

Clinical and Business Updates

Matilde Saggese, MD, has been appointed as Interim Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Saggese has served as Vice President and Medical Director of Achilles Therapeutics since March 2021.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents were $95.1 million as of June 30, 2024, as compared to $131.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund its planned operations through 2025.

2024 Focus

Clinical Data: Report clinical activity and translational science data from patients in CHIRON and THETIS, evaluating the benefit of EHC, with a meaningful data update expected in the second half of 2024

Report clinical activity and translational science data from patients in CHIRON and THETIS, evaluating the benefit of EHC, with a meaningful data update expected in the second half of 2024 Arcturus Collaboration : Ongoing evaluation of best-in-class, self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) personalized cancer vaccines (PCVs) targeting clonal neoantigens with the potential to generate IND-enabling data

: Ongoing evaluation of best-in-class, self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) personalized cancer vaccines (PCVs) targeting clonal neoantigens with the potential to generate IND-enabling data Translational Science: Leverage the Company’s unique bioinformatics platform to better understand the drivers associated with clinical responses

Leverage the Company’s unique bioinformatics platform to better understand the drivers associated with clinical responses Manufacturing Development: Continue VELOS™ and PELEUS™ development to optimize cNeT dose and functionality

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing AI-powered precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements that are based on our management's belief and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of the Company’s clinical and translational data updates and the Company’s beliefs about recent data updates, and expectations related to the Company’s cash runway and operating expenses and capital expense requirements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Meru Advisors

Lee M. Stern

lstern@meruadvisors.com

Media:

ICR Consilium

Sukaina Virji, Tracy Cheung, Dylan Wilks

+44 (0) 203 709 5000

achillestx@consilium-comms.com

ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,111 $ 131,539 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,706 14,094 Total current assets 117,817 145,633 Property and equipment, net 6,954 9,171 Operating lease right of use assets 4,165 4,372 Deferred tax assets 41 41 Restricted cash 53 33 Other assets 2,156 2,206 Total non-current assets 13,369 15,823 Total assets $ 131,186 $ 161,456 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 2,865 $ 5,629 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,225 7,828 Operating lease liabilities - current 4,205 3,539 Total current liabilities 14,295 16,996 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Operating lease liabilities - non-current 258 1,076 Other long-term liability 1,158 1,015 Total non-current liabilities 1,416 2,091 Total liabilities 15,711 19,087 Commitments and contingencies SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares, £0.001 par value; 41,087,901 and 41,082,948 shares authorized,

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 54 54 Deferred shares, £92,451.85 par value, one share authorized, issued and outstanding

at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 128 128 Additional paid in capital 417,914 415,210 Accumulated other comprehensive income (14,015 ) (13,071 ) Accumulated deficit (288,606 ) (259,952 ) Total shareholders’ equity 115,475 142,369 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 131,186 $ 161,456



