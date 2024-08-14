Sachem Capital Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results – Reports Quarterly Revenues of $15.1 Million

- Company to Host Webcast and Conference Call -

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH), a real estate lender that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

John Villano, CPA, Sachem Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “During the second quarter, we maintained our disciplined approach across our business by retaining cash, being selective with our lending, and exercising prudence in our borrowing. Specifically, in the second quarter we reduced the total amount of our indebtedness by $33.8 million, which includes a repayment of $23.7 million of unsecured unsubordinated notes. We will continue to build our platform and strengthen our balance sheet for the remainder of 2024 with a view towards growth in 2025 as accretive capital becomes available. Lastly, since our inception as a public company in February 2017, management has built a reliable and robust lending platform, paid an excellent stream of dividends and, most importantly, increased book value during some volatile market periods.”

Results of operations for quarter ended June 30, 2024

Total revenue for the quarter was $15.1 million, compared to $16.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest income totaled $11.8 million, compared to $11.9 million in the same quarter in 2023. The decrease in interest income was due primarily to lower number of loans originated, modified or extended in comparison to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. As a result, fee income from loans, primarily made up of origination fees, were down approximately 37.2% compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $18.5 million compared to $10.3 million for the same 2023 period. The increase is primarily attributable to a $8.5 million provision for credit losses compared to $94,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in compensation and employee benefits of $0.2 million because of a decrease in headcount between periods.

Net loss attributable to common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.1 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income attributable to common shares of $4.8 million, or $0.11 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The change is mainly attributable to the larger provision for credit losses reserves as mentioned above.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $586.3 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $625.5 million at December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $10.6 million and investments in partnerships were $47.0 million. Net mortgages receivable for the quarter were $485.7 million. Total liabilities at June 30, 2024 were $356.2 million compared to $395.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Total indebtedness at June 30, 2024 was $338.9 million. This includes: $259.9 million of unsecured notes payable (net of $4.8 million of deferred financing costs), $55.0 million outstanding on the Needham Bank revolving credit facility, $23.0 million outstanding on the Churchill master repurchase financing facility and $1.0 million outstanding on a New Haven Bank mortgage loan. We intend to repay $34.5 million of unsecured unsubordinated notes due in December 2024 either by refinancing them or with a combination of drawdowns on its existing credit facilities, current cash on hand and principal repayments of its mortgage loans.

Total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2024 rose $0.1 million to $230.2 million compared to $230.1 million at December 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to additional paid-in capital of $6.1 million and a partly-offsetting increase in accumulated deficit of $5.7 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $0.3 million.

Dividends

On August 6, 2024, we paid a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to shareholders of record on July 29, 2024.

Sachem currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders, and the Company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based primarily on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and trends that management believes may affect the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2024. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. In addition, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the Company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,577 $ 12,598 Investment securities (at fair value) 1,798 37,776 Mortgages receivable 500,133 499,235 Less: Allowance for credit losses (14,405 ) (7,523 ) Mortgages receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 485,728 491,712 Interest and fees receivable, net 7,769 8,475 Due from borrowers, net 5,636 5,597 Real estate owned 3,872 3,462 Investments in partnerships 46,952 43,036 Investments in rental real estate, net 11,904 10,554 Property and equipment, net 3,277 3,373 Other assets 8,808 8,956 Total assets $ 586,321 $ 625,539 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $4,826 and $6,048) $ 259,913 $ 282,353 Repurchase facility 22,993 26,461 Mortgage payable 1,042 1,081 Lines of credit 55,000 61,792 Accrued dividends payable — 5,144 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,800 2,322 Advances from borrowers 8,893 10,998 Below market lease intangible 665 665 Deferred revenue 4,847 4,647 Total liabilities 356,153 395,463 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,903,000 shares designated as Series A Preferred Stock; 2,206,128 and 2,029,923 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 2 $ 2 Common shares - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 47,547,051 and 46,765,483 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 48 47 Additional paid-in capital 255,928 249,826 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 316 Accumulated deficit (25,810 ) (20,115 ) Total shareholders’ equity 230,168 230,076 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 586,321 $ 625,539





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues Interest income from loans $ 11,754 $ 11,898 $ 24,395 $ 22,882 Fee income from loans 2,083 3,319 4,699 5,489 Income from partnership investments 1,217 1,006 2,413 1,556 Other investment income 70 34 386 633 Other income 22 16 57 30 Total revenues 15,146 16,273 31,950 30,590 Operating expenses Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 6,973 7,139 14,442 14,012 Compensation and employee benefits 1,365 1,562 3,308 3,342 General and administrative expenses 1,258 1,317 2,496 2,215 Provision for credit losses related to loans 8,503 94 9,868 197 Other expenses 362 213 866 297 Total operating expenses 18,461 10,325 30,980 20,063 Income before other income (loss) (3,315 ) 5,948 970 10,527 Other income (loss) Impairment loss (77 ) (413 ) (77 ) (413 ) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and property and equipment, net 275 (21 ) 264 127 Gain on equity securities 61 184 458 577 Total other income (loss), net 259 (250 ) 645 291 Net income (loss) (3,056 ) 5,698 1,615 10,818 Preferred stock dividend (1,068 ) (925 ) (2,091 ) (1,850 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (4,124 ) $ 4,773 $ (476 ) $ 8,968 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.21 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.21 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 47,504,875 43,844,285 47,415,630 43,321,303 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 47,504,875 43,844,285 47,415,630 43,321,303



