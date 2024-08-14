Forsys Reports Additional Interim Drilling Results from Norasa

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”)

Forsys is pleased to provide further interim drilling results from its 2024 Resource Extension and Exploration drilling program from Valencia (ML 149), at the Company’s Norasa Uranium project (“Norasa1”). The ~10,000 m drilling program currently underway is designed to expand and upgrade the Valencia resources adjacent to the current main pit. Positive results, such as 210 ppm U 3 O 8 over a 253 m interval, including 16m at 655 ppm U 3 O 8 (VA24-022), indicated there is significant potential to further increase the resources and grades around the Valencia orebody.

Highlights

At Valencia South, resource drilling intersected the widest grade interval of the programme to date in drillhole VA24-022; returning an average of 210 ppm U 3 O 8 over a 253 m interval, including 16m at 655 ppm U 3 O 8 . Additionally, VA24-022 intersected 363 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 43m from 366 to 409 metres and VA24-023 intersected 213 ppm U 3 O 8 over 53m from 179m depth to the end of the pre-collar at 232m;



O over a 253 m interval, including 16m at 655 ppm U O . Additionally, VA24-022 intersected 363 ppm eU O over 43m from 366 to 409 metres and VA24-023 intersected 213 ppm U O over 53m from 179m depth to the end of the pre-collar at 232m; At Valencia East, the best intersection was drillhole VA24-043 of 313 ppm U 3 O 8 over 20 metres;



O over 20 metres; Exploration drilling at Valencia West intersected 222 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 34 metres from 76m to 110m depth in drillhole VA24-052;



O over 34 metres from 76m to 110m depth in drillhole VA24-052; Exploration drillhole VA24-019 intersected 185 ppm U 3 O 8 over 41 metres from 1m to 42m depth at the Jolie Zone;

O over 41 metres from 1m to 42m depth at the Jolie Zone; At the Bundu Zone, the best intersection was in drillhole VA24-056 of 198 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 28 metres from 1m to 29m depth.



Pine van Wyk, Forsys Country Director commented: “These high-grade intersections in the current drilling program demonstrate significant potential to further increase our resources and grades around the Valencia orebody. Multiple near-pit targets reported good grades that warrant follow-up work. The Valencia West extension in particular exhibits exciting potential to add substantial resource to the Valencia orebody and to enlarge the Valencia Main pit.”

The drilling program strategy is to expand and upgrade the Valencia resources adjacent to the current main pit. Drilling aims to assess mineralisation extension potential at two targets in the vicinity of the Valencia Main pit and to test the potential of four targets to the north and east of the pit (Figure 1).

A total of 71 drillholes for 9,637 metres of combined percussion and diamond drilling have been scheduled for the resource drilling program. At the time of reporting, and as detailed in Table 1, a total of 6,776.46 metres have been completed in 58 drillholes since the drilling program commenced in February 2024. To date, assays from 31 drillholes have been received and 6,332 down-hole metres have been surveyed with a gamma ray spectrometer. Assay results are quoted as U 3 O 8 , while calculated grades are denoted eU 3 O 8 .

Valencia Main Pit Extension and Resource Upgrade Drilling

The resource extension drill program tested potential targets adjacent to the main pit:

At the Valencia East deposit (located 500 m northeast of the main pit) seven holes were drilled to improve confidence within the existing resource. Scintillometer results have been received for all seven holes and assay results were obtained for VA24-043 with 313 ppm U 3 O 8 over 20 metres from 70 m depth . These promising results suggest a potential increase in the resource grade and tonnage (Figure 3). A further nine drillholes were drilled into a newly identified extension at the northeast of the current deposit. Scintillometer results have been received for seven holes of these nine holes, with the best intersections in drillhole VA24-034 of 173 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 47 metres from 10m depth, including 364 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 13 metres from 11m to 24m depth.



deposit (located 500 m northeast of the main pit) seven holes were drilled to improve confidence within the existing resource. Scintillometer results have been received for all seven holes and assay results were obtained for . These promising results suggest a potential increase in the resource grade and tonnage (Figure 3). A further nine drillholes were drilled into a newly identified extension at the northeast of the current deposit. Scintillometer results have been received for seven holes of these nine holes, Valencia West extension was tested with 27 drillholes. Initially 18 drillholes were drilled on 80m spaced sections over a 900m strike length. Nine infill holes were drilled immediately west of the Valencia Main pit (Figure 1 and cross-section in Figure 2). Downhole scintillometer survey results were received from all of these drillholes. XRF assay results have also been received for these 24 holes at Valencia West. All returned positive confirmation of uranium mineralisation. Drillhole VA24-052 intersected 222 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 34 metres from 76m to 110m depth.



extension was tested with 27 drillholes. Initially 18 drillholes were drilled on 80m spaced sections over a 900m strike length. Nine infill holes were drilled immediately west of the Valencia Main pit (Figure 1 and cross-section in Figure 2). Downhole scintillometer survey results were received from all of these drillholes. XRF assay results have also been received for these 24 holes at Valencia West. All returned positive confirmation of uranium mineralisation. Valencia South is a down-plunge extension to the main deposit being tested with a grid of six planned drillholes, of which VA24-022 and VA24-024 have been completed. XRF assay results report 210 ppm U 3 O 8 over 253m from surface to 253m depth in drillhole VA24-022. This intersection enhances the current resource (see Figure 2). From downhole scintillometer results, drillhole VA24-022 intersected 363 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 43m from 366 to 409 metres. This intersection extends the resource at depth (Figure 2). VA24-023 intersected 213 ppm U 3 O 8 over 53m from 179m depth to the end of the pre-collar at 232m.



Completed and planned collar locations are shown in Figure 1.

Valencia Exploration Drilling

The neighbouring exploration target drill program is planned to identify additional resource potential at the Jolie Zone, Bundu, and Valencia North (Figure 1).

The Jolie Zone occurs about 600 m north of the Valencia pit and to date three drillholes have been completed. Assay results from the initial three drillholes confirmed uranium mineralisation with the best intersection in VA24-019 of 185 ppm U 3 O 8 over 41 metres from 1m to 42m depth .

occurs about 600 m north of the Valencia pit and to date three drillholes have been completed. Assay results from the initial three drillholes confirmed uranium mineralisation . Mineralised granite was discovered about 1 km northeast of the main pit in the area named the Bundu Zone . Initially four exploration drillholes were drilled and followed up with three more drillholes. To date scintillometer results of three of the drillholes have been received with the best intersection of 198 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 28 metres from 1m to 29m in VA24-056 .



. Initially four exploration drillholes were drilled and followed up with three more drillholes. To date scintillometer results of three of the drillholes have been received . The Valencia North prospect is located about 1 km north of the Valencia pit and was tested with three drillholes. Assay results from all three drillholes confirm wide zones of uranium mineralisation, with the best intersection of 117 ppm U 3 O 8 over 98 metres in VN24-02.





Figure 1: Overview map of the 2024 drill program as at 7 August 2024









Figure 2: Section 1 through the Valencia South and Valencia West targets. 2024 drillholes as at 7 August 2024 on a background of the May 2024 MRE block model.





Figure 3: Section 2 through the Valencia East target. 2024 drillholes as at 7 August 2024 on a background of the May 2024 MRE block model. Note higher grade (>400 ppm U 3 O 8 ) in resource blocks that were previously modelled lower.

Table 1: 2024 drill campaign; reported from drillholes completed (as of 7 August, 2024); Widths are reported as drill hole lengths. Unless otherwise stated, true width is estimated to be approximately 75% of the downhole width.

Target BHID From (m) To

(m) Width (m) eU 3 O 8

(ppm) U 3 O 8

(ppm) Status Valencia West VA24-001 69 83 14 291 Complete and: VA24-001 92 98 6 218 Core sampling and: VA24-001 123 146 23 76 Core sampling Valencia West VA24-002 71 82 11 190 Complete and: VA24-002 107 123 16 222 Complete Valencia West VA24-003 52 59 7 110 Complete Valencia West VA24-004 102 113 11 100 Complete Valencia West VA24-005 80 96 16 104 Complete Valencia West VA24-006 33 35 2 216 Complete Valencia West VA24-007 61 75 14 161 Complete Valencia West VA24-008 49 56 7 142 Complete and: VA24-008 94 108 14 148 Complete Valencia West VA24-009 35 66 31 117 Complete including: VA24-009 44 48 4 200 Complete Valencia West VA24-010 37 52 15 89 Complete Valencia West VA24-011 9 56 47 123 Complete Valencia West VA24-012 39 56 17 170 Complete Valencia West VA24-013 103.57 118.1 14.53 126 Complete Valencia West VA24-014 14 25 11 128 Complete Valencia West VA24-015 55 90 35 96 Complete Valencia West VA24-016 9 17 8 89 Complete Valencia West VA24-017 17 22 5 95 Complete Valencia West VA24-018 15 42 27 107 Complete Jolie VA24-019 1 42 41 185 Complete including: VA24-019 6 18 12 336 Complete Jolie VA24-020 64 78 14 110 Complete Jolie VA24-021 22 71 49 137 Complete and: VA24-021 84 104 20 174 Complete Valencia South VA24-022 0 253 253 210 Complete including: VA24-022 189 207 18 655 Complete and: VA24-022 366 409 43 363 Assays awaited Valencia South VA24-023 179 232 53 213 In progress Valencia South VA24-024 110 123 13 206 Assays awaited Valencia West

and: VA24-025

VA24-025 41

77 46

106 5

29 460

117 Complete Valencia West VA24-026 60 82 22 101 Complete Valencia West VA24-027 42 57 15 154 Complete Valencia West VA24-028 95 127 32 199 Complete Valencia West VA24-029 75 101 26 118 Complete Valencia West VA24-030 76 86 10 124 Complete Valencia East VA24-031 7 41 34 105 Assays awaited Valencia East VA24-032 0 20 20 165 Complete Valencia East VA24-033 7 14 7 204 Assays awaited Valencia East VA24-034 10 55 45 173 Assays awaited including: VA24-034 11 24 13 364 Bundu VA24-038 19 39 20 157 Assays awaited Bundu VA24-039 50 71 21 94 Assays awaited Bundu VA24-040 19 60 41 124 In progress Bundu VA24-041 58 60 2 122 Assays awaited Valencia East VA24-042 36 40 4 104 Assays awaited Valencia East VA24-043 70 90 20 313 Complete Valencia East VA24-044 84 100 16 146 Assays awaited Valencia East VA24-045 16 45 29 145 Assays awaited Valencia East VA24-046 5 35 30 151 Assays awaited Valencia East VA24-047 12

45

66 30

52

71 18

7

5 120

498

247



Assays awaited Valencia East VA24-048 92 118 26 262 Assays awaited Valencia West VA24-050 91 96 5 168 In progress Valencia West VA24-051 107 118 11 166 Assays awaited Valencia West VA24-052 76 110 34 222 Assays awaited Bundu VA24-054 18 20 2 144 Assays awaited Bundu VA24-055 65 67 2 625 Assays awaited Bundu VA24-056 1 29 28 198 Assays awaited Valencia East VA24-057 14 21 7 166 Assays awaited Valencia East VA24-058 11 55 44 84 Assays awaited



QAQC

Recent (2023-2024) Sampling and Assays

Samples were taken from the diamond drill cores and RC chips for geochemical assay guided by the routine downhole radiometric probe results and sent to Trace Elements Analysis Laboratories (Pty) Ltd (“TEA Labs”) at Swakopmund, Namibia for sample preparation and analyses by XRF. For internal quality control purposes TEA Labs has weekly round robins with independent laboratories at Rosh Pinah, Swakop Uranium and Langer Heinrich mines.

Forsys employs a QAQC program with Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), blanks, coarse duplicates, and pulp duplicates inserted into each batch of samples. The QAQC insert rate comprises 4 % CRMs using three CRM types with different grades of U 3 O 8 ; 4 % blanks and 8 % to 10 % duplicates. RC sample batches have three types of duplicates; a field duplicate split at the drill rig; a coarse duplicate split at prescribed intervals at the laboratory; and pulp duplicates, also split at the laboratory. Core samples only have coarse and pulp duplicates split at the laboratory.

O ; 4 % blanks and 8 % to 10 % duplicates. RC sample batches have three types of duplicates; a field duplicate split at the drill rig; a coarse duplicate split at prescribed intervals at the laboratory; and pulp duplicates, also split at the laboratory. Core samples only have coarse and pulp duplicates split at the laboratory. Four-percent of the samples sent to TEA Labs are sent for check analyses at SGS Laboratories (SGS) in South Africa, which serves as the independent accredited laboratory. The sample results are further validated by comparison with the radiometric scans.



External Check Assay Laboratory

Four percent of the samples sent to TEA Labs are sent for check analyses to SGS Laboratories (SGS) in South Africa; SGS which serves as the independent accredited laboratory. The sample results are further validated by comparison with the downhole radiometric scans.

Qualified Persons Statement for Mineral Resource

The information in this release that relates to the Interim Drilling Results for the Norasa Project is based on information compiled or reviewed by Dr Guy Freemantle of The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd., Johannesburg, South Africa. The MSA Group are independent consultants to the Norasa Project, Namibia. Dr Freemantle holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology (2006) and Doctor of Philosophy in Geology (2017) both at the University of the Witwatersrand. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists (892905); a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa (965392); and is registered with SACNASP (Registration 117527). Dr Freemantle has practiced his profession continuously for 14 years and has sufficient experience and knowledge that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration as well as to the activity that is being undertaken to fulfil requirements of a Qualified Person as per NI 43-101. Dr Freemantle consents to this release in the form and context in which it appears.

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website www.forsysmetals.com

1 The Norasa Uranium Project (“Norasa“) is wholly owned by the Company’s 100% subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. (“Valencia Uranium”) and comprises the Valencia uranium deposits (held under ML-149) ("Valencia”) and the Namibplaas uranium deposit (under EPL-3638, application for ML-251) (“Namibplaas”), located in the Erongo region of Namibia.

