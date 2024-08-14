Green Methanol Market Forecast Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Methanol Market by Feedstock (Biomass, Green Hydrogen, CCS), Derivative(Formaldehyde, Dimethyl Ether & Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether, Gasoline, Methanol-to-Olefin, Solvents), Application (Chemical Feedstock, Fuel), and Region - Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Green Methanol market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2024 to USD 11.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period.



This growth is propelled by stringent government regulations aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions and combating climate change. Green methanol, produced from renewable sources such as captured CO2 and renewable hydrogen, serves as a sustainable alternative to conventional methanol derived from fossil fuels. This regulatory environment incentivizes industries to adopt green methanol.

The report outlines, categorizes, and forecasts the green methanol market size across derivatives, sub-derivatives, end-uses, and geographical regions. It provides strategic profiles of major players, thoroughly examining their market presence and key strengths. Additionally, the report monitors and evaluates competitive activities such as acquisitions, agreements, investments, joint ventures, mergers, product launches, expansions, divestments, and partnerships undertaken by these players within the market.







By feedstock, the carbon capture and storage is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of green methanol market during 2024 to 2030 in terms of volume



Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is growing quickly as a feedstock for green methanol because it helps reduce carbon emissions and provides a sustainable source of carbon dioxide (CO2) for making methanol. CCS technology captures CO2 from factories or the air, stores it underground to prevent it from adding to climate change, and then uses it along with renewable hydrogen to produce methanol.



The reason CCS is leading in growth is that it offers a cost-effective way to get CO2 for making methanol while meeting strict environmental rules. Governments are supporting CCS with incentives and taxes to encourage its use. As industries and economies focus more on cutting emissions, CCS is becoming a key part of making green methanol, helping industries become more sustainable.



By application, fuel is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of green methanol market during 2024 to 2030



Fuel is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the green methanol market from 2024 to 2030.The fuel segment is anticipated to grow rapidly due to stricter environmental regulations and a shift towards sustainable energy. Green methanol provides a lower-carbon alternative for sectors like shipping, transportation (either blended with gasoline or used in specific engines), and power generation. Its high energy density and compatibility with existing infrastructure make it an attractive option for the transportation sector, facilitating easier adoption without significant infrastructure changes.



The green methanol market in North America region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the green methanol market during the forecast period. North America is expected to register the highest CAGR in the green methanol market from 2024 to 2030, driven by the European Union's ambitious climate goals and strict environmental regulations. North American companies are leading in green methanol production technology and infrastructure development, positioning them well to capture a larger market share.



The report aims to assist market leaders and newcomers by offering precise revenue estimations for the green methanol market and its segments. It also provides stakeholders with a clearer view of the market's competitive landscape, helping them enhance their business positions and develop effective market strategies. Furthermore, the report enables stakeholders to grasp the market dynamics by highlighting key drivers, obstacles, challenges, and opportunities.

Key insights provided by the report include:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for sustainable fuels, increasing support for renewable energy sources), restraints (high production costs), opportunities (use of green methanol as an alternative fuel in marine and manufacturing industries technological advancements), and challenges (capital-intensive environment, volatility in feedstock prices) influencing the growth of the green methanol market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the green methanol market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the green methanol market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the green methanol market.

Competitive Assessment: Detailed analysis of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of top players such as Proman (Switzerland) and Sodra (Sweden),OCI (The Netherlands), SunGas Renewables Inc. (US), ABEL Energy Pty Ltd. (Australia), Carbon Recycling International Inc. (Iceland), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)(Malaysia), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), Methanex Corporation (Canada), Envision Energy (China), Alberta-Pacific Forest Industries Inc. (Canada), Enerkem (Canada), among others in the green methanol market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Green Methanol Market

Green Methanol Market, by Region

Green Methanol Market, by Application

Green Methanol Market, by Feedstock

Green Methanol Market, Major Countries

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Renewable Energy

Demand for Green Methanol in Automotive and Construction

Restraints

Competing Fuel Options - Ethanol, Hydrogen, Biodiesel

Opportunities

Green Methanol as Alternative Fuel in Marine and Manufacturing Industries

Green Methanol Fuel Cells in Transportation and Energy Sectors

Challenges

Cost Competitiveness to Produce Green Methanol

Low Consumer Awareness About Green Methanol Benefits

Infrastructure, Scale, and Efficiency Limitations for Production

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Bio-Methanol and E-Methanol Production Technologies

Adjacent Technologies Grey, Brown, and Blue Methanol Production Technologies



Case Study Analysis

Carbon Recycling International Obtains Renewable Methanol from Co2

Enerkem Produces Renewable Methanol from Municipal Solid Waste

Biomcn Processes Renewable Methanol from Biogas

Companies Profiled

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

Carbon Recycling International

Sungas Renewables

Abel Energy

OCI

Methanex

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Enerkem

Alberta Pacific Forest Industries

Envision Energy

Sodra

Proman

Varmsland Methanol

Iberdrola

Lowlands Methanol

Swiss Liquid Future

Liquid Wind

Renewable Hydrogen Canada

European Energy

