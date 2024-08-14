Hofseth Biocare ASA: GROUNDBREAKING STUDY REVEALS HOFSETH BIOCARE’S FULL SPECTRUM OMEGAS OMEGO SUPPORTS COVID-19 RECOVERY

Ålesund, Norway, 14 August, 2024 - Hofseth BioCare (HBC), a leader in science-led marine nutrition, proudly announces compelling new findings from a recent study on the benefits of its enzymatically liberated salmon oil, OmeGo®, for COVID-19 recovery.

Published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, this pioneering research demonstrates that OmeGo® has the potential to improve immune responses and reduce inflammation in individuals with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The study found that subjects taking OmeGo® had significantly lower levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which is vital for reducing the acute inflammatory response linked to the complications of COVID-19. Additionally, OmeGo® supplementation led to better interferon-related gene expression, essential for effective viral clearance and maintaining a balanced immune response. Participants also showed improved lung barrier function and enhanced immune memory, indicating a strong and lasting immune defence.

The research sheds light on the potential role of whole salmon oil in managing long COVID, a condition affecting an estimated 65 million people globally, and presents significant opportunities for nutraceutical companies seeking scientifically-backed, natural, and well-tolerated solutions to enhance immune health.

Dr. Crawford Currie, lead author and Head of Medical R&D at HBC, comments: "The Covid-19 pandemic cast immune health under the spotlight and since then, consumers worldwide have been exploring solutions to proactively boost their viral defences. The broad-spectrum benefits of our enzymatically liberated salmon oil stand as a beacon of hope, with this latest study demonstrating its power to modulate the immune response, aid recovery and reduce the risk of severe outcomes. OmeGo® encapsulates the essence of whole fish, offering profound health benefits that extend beyond nutrition to help fortify our immune systems and support recovery from viral infections."

OmeGo®, derived from Norwegian Atlantic salmon, mirrors the lipid profile of whole salmon and provides unique anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic benefits distinct from omega-3 alone. When combined with previous studies, this latest discovery underlines OmeGo®’s position as a one-of-a-kind salmon oil - offering lung, cardiovascular, joint, and immune function support.

It also builds on the bank of evidence that underutilised salmon off-cuts are a sustainable, zero-waste resource for optimal nutritional performance. HBC is now in the process of conducting another study to assess the impact of OmeGo® on respiratory symptoms, sleep quality and inflammation in urban-dwelling subjects affected by pollution, with results expected before the end of 2024.

Find the full scientific study here

About HBC:

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new pharmaceutical drug leads. For OmeGo®, clinical trial work with our salmon oil is ongoing to improve lung health in allergic asthma and urban populations with exposure to raised pollution levels. A study in mild COVID has completed successfully demonstrating important immune health benefits for faster recovery. For CalGo®, preclinical and clinical trial work is delineating the joint health benefits of the natural, undenatured type II collagen contained in it. ProGo® provides both metabolic and gastrointestinal (GI) health benefits. The former includes GLP1 activity and hence consistent weight loss with improved energy levels from improved iron metabolism. The peptides also support muscle health providing a triad of benefits important for healthy ageing and active lifestyles. In terms of GI health, a special formula of soluble protein hydrolysate (SPH / ProGo®) is being developed as a Medical Food to help treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and for Iron Deficiency Anemia. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies ongoing in multiple clinics and University research labs.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of the lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. HBC's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, New Jersey and Palo Alto. HBC is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker "HBC".

