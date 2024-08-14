Anti-Venom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-venom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Species (Snake, Scorpion), By Type (Polyvalent, Monovalent), By Mode Of Action (Cytotoxic, Neurotoxic), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-venom market size was estimated at USD 1.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2024 to 2030.

This growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of venom bites/stings, increasing awareness of anti-venom treatments, growing research initiatives to develop effective treatments, and growing government initiatives to spread. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 5.4 million people get bitten by snakes each year. Moreover, around 81 410 to 137 880 mortalities occur globally each year as a result of snake bites.







Similarly, several venomous species, such as spiders, scorpions, and others, also significantly contribute to the increasing demand for anti-venom treatments. Bites from these venomous species often lead to various serious conditions and acute medical emergencies such as severe paralysis, which may prevent breathing, lead to bleeding disorders, and may even cause irreversible kidney failure. The increasing awareness about these effects of venom bites and the need for their treatment are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The countries and regions with weaker health systems and resources experience an increased burden of these conditions caused by venom bites, highlighting the importance of these treatments.



Various research institutes, universities, and healthcare companies are taking initiatives to enhance their R&D on anti-venom for the development of advanced solutions with better results and outcomes. For instance, in October 2022, Monash University Malaysia and Agilent Technologies Inc. signed a MoU for building an integrated biology center in Malaysia. This center is anticipated to help the institutions improve their scientific knowledge to develop better anti-venom & other applied biology research. Similarly, in March 2024, the Institute for Primate Research Kenya announced that it is ready to introduce the first-ever anti-venom produced in any African country. Such research initiatives taken by various institutions are expected to lead to the development of advanced treatments and drive market growth.



Similarly, several governments globally are trying to increase awareness about venomous species and the effects of their bites, which is further anticipated to contribute to market growth. For instance, in MAR 2024, the Union Health Ministry of the Government of India (GOI) launched the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAP-SE) in India. A snakebite helpline no was also launched at the event to ensure better access to medical care for the individuals or communities affected by snakebites in five different states of the country. Such increasing government initiatives to increase medical care access for venom bite victims are anticipated to fuel the anti-venom market growth over the forecast period.



Global Anti-venom Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the global anti-venom market report is based on species, type, mode of action, end-use, and region:

Species Outlook Snake Common Cobra Common Krait Russell Viper Scorpion Spider Other Species

Type Outlook Polyvalent Monovalent

Mode Of Action Outlook Cytotoxic Neurotoxic Haemotoxic Cardiotoxic Myotoxic



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Anti-Venom Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising incidents of venom-bites

3.2.1.2. Increasing R&D initiatives

3.2.1.3. Increasing awareness about importance of anti-venom

3.2.1.4. Rising government initiatives

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited access to the treatments

3.3. Anti-Venom Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Anti-Venom Market: Species Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Species Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Anti-Venom Market by Species Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Snakes

4.4.1.1. Snakes market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. Common cobra

4.4.1.3. Common krait

4.4.1.4. Rusell viper

4.4.1.5. Others

4.4.2. Scorpion

4.4.3. Spider

4.4.4. Other species



Chapter 5. Anti-Venom Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Anti-Venom Market by Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Polyvalent

5.4.2. Monovalent



Chapter 6. Anti-Venom Market: Mode of Action Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Mode of action Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Anti-Venom Market by Mode of Action Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Cytotoxic

6.4.2. Neurotoxic

6.4.3. Haemotoxic

6.4.4. Cardiotoxic

6.4.5. Myotoxic

6.4.6. Others



Chapter 7. Anti-Venom Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End Use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Global Anti-Venom Market by End Use Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Clinics

7.4.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

7.4.4. Others



Chapter 8. Anti-Venom Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV)

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Boston Scientific

CSL

Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical

Incepta Pharmaceuticals

Merck

Pfizer

MicroPharm

Rare Disease Therapeutics

South African Vaccine Producers

Medtoxin Venom Laboratories

Instittue of Immunology

Alomone Labs,

Sigma Aldrich

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwyyko

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

