FitLife Brands Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

FitLife Brands, Inc. ("FitLife" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 include:

Total revenue was $16.9 million, an increase of 15% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Online sales were $11.2 million, representing 66% of total revenue and an increase of 13% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Gross margin was 44.8% compared to 40.4% during the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was $2.6 million compared to $2.0 million during the second quarter of 2023.

Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.57 and $0.53, respectively, compared to $0.44 and $0.40 during the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million, a 29% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The Company ended the quarter with $15.4 million outstanding on its term loans and cash of $3.7 million, or total net debt of $11.7 million.





For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, total revenue was $16.9 million, an increase of 15% compared to $14.8 million during the same period last year. Online revenue for the quarter was $11.2 million, an increase of 13% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Online revenue accounted for 66% and 67% of the Company’s total revenue during the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Wholesale revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $5.7 million, an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year. The Company’s recent acquisitions of Mimi’s Rock Corp (“MRC”) and the MusclePharm assets contributed $1.5 million of wholesale revenue during the second quarter of 2024, while Legacy FitLife wholesale revenue was down $0.5 million, or 10%, compared to the same period last year.

Gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 44.8% compared to 40.4% during the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the inventory step-up resulting from the acquisition of MRC, gross margin during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 would have been 41.9%.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.6 million compared to $2.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.57 and $0.53 respectively, compared to $0.44 and $0.40 during the second quarter of 2023. Net income during the second quarter of 2023 was adversely impacted by $0.1 million of merger and acquisition related costs as well as $0.2 from the amortization of the inventory step-up from the MRC acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $3.8 million, an increase of 29% compared to the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months, which includes four full quarters of MRC’s financial performance but approximately only two and a half quarters of MusclePharm, was $12.4 million.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $15.4 million outstanding on its term loans and cash of $3.7 million, or total net debt of approximately $11.7 million. The Company’s $3.5 million revolving line of credit remains undrawn.

Performance of Acquired Brands

Management frequently receives questions from investors regarding the performance of brands subsequent to their acquisition by the Company. In an effort to be responsive to these questions, the Company has provided additional disclosure in this press release and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis section of the Company’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company currently intends to provide this level of disclosure for no more than two years following a transaction, after which the performance of acquired brands will be reported as part of Legacy FitLife results.

One of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the performance of the Company’s brands is contribution, a non-GAAP financial measure which management defines as gross profit less advertising and marketing expenditures. Other companies may also report contribution as a performance metric, but their definition or calculation of contribution may differ from the Company’s. Management believes that contribution, as defined by the Company, is a particularly relevant performance metric since it incorporates the gross profit associated with a specific brand or collection of brands as well as the advertising and marketing expenditures associated with the same brand or brands. With limited exceptions, other operating expenses incurred by the Company are generally not allocable to a specific brand or collection of brands.

Other than for MusclePharm, the numbers in the contribution tables presented below in the body of the press release represent the performance of a collection of brands. Legacy FitLife consists of nine brands and MRC consists of three brands. These collections of brands do not meet the definition of operating segments and are not managed as such.

Legacy FitLife (Unaudited) 2023 2024 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Wholesale revenue 4,715 4,361 4,011 4,506 4,224 Online revenue 2,418 2,339 2,134 2,455 2,578 Total revenue 7,133 6,700 6,145 6,961 6,802 Gross profit 2,999 2,490 2,480 2,928 3,006 Gross margin 42.0 % 37.2 % 40.4 % 42.1 % 44.2 % Advertising and marketing 63 79 71 80 94 Contribution 2,936 2,411 2,409 2,848 2,912 Contribution as a % of revenue 41.2 % 36.0 % 39.2 % 40.9 % 42.8 %





For the second quarter of 2024, legacy FitLife revenue declined 5% compared to the same period last year, driven by a 10% decline in wholesale revenue partially offset by 7% increase in online revenue.

Despite the revenue decline, gross profit for legacy FitLife increased slightly and contribution decreased slightly compared to the same period last year. Gross margin increased from 42.0% during the second quarter of 2023 to 44.2% during the second quarter of 2024. Contribution as a percentage of revenue increased from 41.2% to 42.8% over the same time period.

The Company’s wholesale revenue continues to be challenged by declining customer counts in the brick-and-mortar stores of our wholesale partners. However, at least some of the customers choosing to no longer shop in brick-and-mortar locations continue to purchase legacy FitLife products online, and when a customer buys online the Company earns substantially higher gross profit and contribution. More specifically, on a year-over-year basis during the second quarter of 2024, wholesale revenue for legacy FitLife declined by $0.5 million and online revenue increased by $0.2 million, yet gross profit and contribution were approximately unchanged compared to the same period last year.

Mimi's Rock (MRC) (Unaudited) 2023 2024 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Wholesale revenue 137 85 91 94 90 Online revenue 7,490 7,117 6,811 7,399 7,371 Total revenue 7,627 7,202 6,902 7,493 7,461 Gross profit 2,966 3,206 2,790 3,520 3,597 Gross margin 38.9 % 44.5 % 40.4 % 47.0 % 48.2 % Advertising and marketing 1,394 1,196 846 1,062 1,071 Contribution 1,572 2,010 1,944 2,458 2,526 Contribution as % of revenue 20.6 % 27.9 % 28.2 % 32.8 % 33.9 %

For the second quarter of 2024, MRC revenue declined 2% compared to the same period in 2023. Over the same time period, gross profit increased 21% and contribution increased 61%.

For the second quarter of 2024, gross margin increased to 48.2% from 38.9% last year. Excluding the impact of the inventory step-up resulting from the acquisition of MRC, gross margin during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 would have been 41.7%.

Revenue for the largest MRC brand—Dr. Tobias—increased 4% while revenue for the skin care brands—Maritime Naturals and All Natural Advice—declined 37% in the second quarter of 2024.

At the time of the MRC acquisition in 2023, the skin care brands were sold in a number of countries. Analysis subsequent to the acquisition determined that—in almost all countries other than Canada and the US—the products were being sold at levels resulting in negative contribution. Even worse, in many of those countries, the products were being sold at negative gross margins.

To optimize performance of the skin care brands, management exited a number of countries and raised prices in other countries. As a result of these changes, a substantial amount of unprofitable revenue was eliminated.

The substantial year-over-year increase in gross profit for the MRC brands is primarily the result of this optimization of the skin care brands as well as beneficial product mix within the Dr. Tobias brand. The substantial year-over-year increase in contribution for the MRC brands is a function of the optimization of the skin care brands, beneficial product mix within the Dr. Tobias brand, as well as the optimization of advertising spend across all MRC brands.

MusclePharm (Unaudited) 2023 2024 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Wholesale revenue - - 180 1,117 1,388 Online revenue - - 73 978 1,279 Total revenue - - 253 2,095 2,667 Gross profit - - 93 839 977 Gross margin 0.0 % 0.0 % 36.8 % 40.0 % 36.6 % Advertising and marketing - - - 86 161 Contribution - - 93 753 816 Contribution as % of revenue 0.0 % 0.0 % 36.8 % 35.9 % 30.6 %

MusclePharm revenue increased 27% sequentially from the first quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2024, with wholesale revenue increasing 24% and online revenue increasing 31%.

In an effort to drive revenue growth, the Company is making targeted investments in advertising and promotion in both the wholesale and online channels. As a result of these investments, gross margin and contribution as a percentage of revenue declined, although total gross profit and contribution in dollar terms increased sequentially.

In addition, the Company is exploring additional new product launches and continues to have productive discussions with a number of potential new wholesale partners.

FitLife Consolidated (Unaudited) 2023 2024 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Wholesale revenue 4,852 4,446 4,282 5,717 5,702 Online revenue 9,908 9,456 9,018 10,832 11,228 Total revenue 14,760 13,902 13,300 16,549 16,930 Gross profit 5,965 5,696 5,363 7,287 7,580 Gross margin 40.4 % 41.0 % 40.3 % 44.0 % 44.8 % Advertising and marketing 1,457 1,275 917 1,228 1,326 Contribution 4,508 4,421 4,446 6,059 6,254 Contribution as % of revenue 30.5 % 31.8 % 33.4 % 36.6 % 36.9 %

For the Company overall, revenue increased 15%, gross profit increased 27%, and contribution increased 39% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Gross margin increased to 44.8% compared to 40.4% during the second quarter of last year, or 41.9% excluding the impact of the inventory step-up resulting from the acquisition of MRC.

Contribution as a percentage of revenue increased to 36.9% compared to 30.5% during the second quarter of last year, or 32.0% excluding the impact of the inventory step-up resulting from the acquisition of MRC.

Management Commentary

Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO commented, “During the second quarter of 2024, the Company continued to see many bright spots in our business. At MRC, the Dr. Tobias brand—which represents approximately 90% of the MRC business—continued to grow despite significant year-over-year reductions in advertising and marketing spend. And although revenue for MRC’s skin care brands has declined significantly due to our decision to exit unprofitable markets and raise prices in others, the brands are substantially more profitable. The MRC brands’ collective contribution of approximately $8.9 million over the last twelve months compares very favorably to the $17.1 million acquisition price the Company paid for MRC.

“Although our legacy FitLife brands continue to face headwinds in the wholesale channel due to declining foot traffic at our brick-and-mortar retail partners, the transition of even a small portion of that lost wholesale revenue to the online channel means the Company’s profitability is not diminished. Online revenue growth for the legacy FitLife brands thus far during the third quarter continues to be encouraging.

“With regard to MusclePharm, we are encouraged by the sequential growth the brand has experienced under our ownership and we intend to invest in advertising and promotion to drive continued growth.

“Overall, I am pleased with the strong performance of our brands, which would not be possible without the continued dedication of each FitLife team member. The Company’s balance sheet is strong, with net debt now representing approximately only 0.9x adjusted EBITDA. Although no transaction is imminent, the Company is currently electing to build cash as it continues to evaluate M&A opportunities. As of August 13, 2024, the Company’s cash balance was $4.4 million.”

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets more than 250 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through approximately 16,000 additional domestic retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at www.fitlifebrands.com.

FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS: CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,680 $ 1,139 Restricted cash 55 759 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of doubtful accounts of $18 and $17, respectively 2,498 2,046 Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $69 and $162, respectively 9,779 9,091 Sales tax receivable 111 1,019 Prepaid expense and other current assets 911 639 Total current assets 17,034 14,693 Property and equipment, net 106 137 Right of use asset 73 121 Intangibles, net of amortization of $134 and $113, respectively 26,308 26,309 Goodwill 13,108 13,294 Deferred tax asset 682 792 TOTAL ASSETS $ 57,311 $ 55,346 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 4,309 $ 3,261 Accrued expense and other liabilities 1,082 1,026 Income taxes payable 1,844 892 Product returns 530 571 Term loan – current portion 4,500 4,500 Lease liability - current portion 58 87 Total current liabilities 12,323 10,337 Term loan, net of current portion and unamortized deferred finance costs 10,778 15,509 Long-term lease liability, net of current portion 25 51 Deferred tax liability 2,329 2,413 TOTAL LIABILITIES 25,455 28,310 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000 shares authorized; 4,598 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 46 46 Additional paid-in capital 30,902 30,699 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 1,371 (3,417 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (463 ) (292 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 31,856 27,036 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 57,311 $ 55,346

FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 16,930 $ 14,760 $ 33,479 $ 25,498 Cost of goods sold 9,350 8,795 18,612 15,125 Gross profit 7,580 5,965 14,867 10,373 OPERATING EXPENSE: Advertising and marketing 1,326 1,457 2,554 2,084 Selling, general and administrative 2,528 1,786 5,036 3,502 Merger and acquisition related 24 115 158 1,487 Depreciation and amortization 27 23 63 42 Total operating expense 3,905 3,381 7,811 7,115 OPERATING INCOME 3,675 2,584 7,056 3,258 OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME) Interest income (17 ) (66 ) (22 ) (150 ) Interest expense 345 251 759 349 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (10 ) (200 ) (5 ) (117 ) Total other expense (income) 318 (15 ) 732 82 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 3,357 2,599 6,324 3,176 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 729 635 1,536 1,056 NET INCOME $ 2,628 $ 1,964 $ 4,788 $ 2,120 NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.44 $ 1.04 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.40 $ 0.97 $ 0.43 Basic weighted average common shares 4,598 4,446 4,598 4,464 Diluted weighted average common shares 4,950 4,887 4,931 4,906

FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 4,788 $ 2,120 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 63 42 Allowance for doubtful accounts 1 (17 ) Allowance for inventory obsolescence (93 ) 15 Stock-based compensation 203 74 Amortization of deferred financing costs 19 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable - trade (480 ) (429 ) Inventories (641 ) 1,164 Deferred tax asset 110 503 Prepaid expense, other current assets and sales tax receivable 770 (472 ) Right-of-use asset 45 38 Accounts payable 1,064 (1,611 ) Lease liability (53 ) (39 ) Accrued expense, other liabilities and income taxes payable 851 401 Product returns (41 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 6,606 1,794 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (10 ) (54 ) Cash paid for acquisition of Mimi’s Rock Corp. - (17,099 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10 ) (17,153 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on term loans (4,750 ) (625 ) Proceeds from term loans - 12,500 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,750 ) 11,875 Foreign currency impact on cash (9 ) 40 CHANGE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH 1,837 (3,444 ) CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,898 13,277 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 3,735 $ 9,833





Supplemental cash flow disclosure Cash paid for income taxes $ 517 $ 241 Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 761 $ 213

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The financial information included in this release and the presentation below contain certain financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the SEC, including non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.



As presented below, non-GAAP EBITDA excludes interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and foreign currency gain/loss. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA excludes, in addition to interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and foreign currency gain/loss, equity-based compensation, M&A/integration expense and non-recurring gains or losses. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expense and other items that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures in the financial presentation below allows investors to compare the Company’s financial results with the Company’s historical financial results and is an important measure of the Company’s comparative financial performance.

The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 is as follows:

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 2,628 $ 1,964 $ 4,788 $ 2,120 Interest expense 345 251 759 349 Interest income (17 ) (66 ) (22 ) (150 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (10 ) (200 ) (5 ) (117 ) Provision for income taxes 729 635 1,536 1,056 Depreciation and amortization 27 23 63 42 EBITDA 3,702 2,607 7,119 3,300 Non-cash and non-recurring adjustments Stock-based compensation 101 31 203 74 Merger and acquisition related 24 115 158 1,487 Amortization of inventory step-up - 213 - 323 Non-recurring loss on foreign currency forward contract - - - 112 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,827 $ 2,966 $ 7,480 $ 5,296





