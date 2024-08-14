Applied Digital Strengthens Security Leadership with Appointment of Industry Veteran Gary Smith

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, today announced the appointment of Gary Smith as its new Senior Director of Physical Security. Smith has over 40 years of experience in law enforcement and corporate security and is expected to play a pivotal role in the ongoing safety and integrity of Applied Digital’s facilities.



In this role, Smith will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of physical safety at Applied Digital, including security services, access control, and systems technology. Applied Digital believes that Smith’s extensive experience in security management will enhance the Company’s existing safety measures and support its continued commitment to providing secure and reliable infrastructure solutions.

Smith joins Applied Digital from Digital Realty, one of the world’s largest data center REITs, where he started as Director of Security in 2012, later advancing to the role of Vice President of Portfolio Security, Compliance, and Business Continuity. During his tenure, Smith was instrumental in managing physical security and business continuity across Digital Realty’s portfolio, including process standardization, technical and systems integration, and compliance.

“We are excited to welcome Gary to our team,” said Wes Cummins, CEO of Applied Digital. “We believe his extensive experience in security services, track record of excellence in overseeing critical safety operations, and familiarity with the data center industry will make him an invaluable addition to our team. We expect that Gary’s contributions will be essential in further reinforcing our safety measures and maintaining the highest standards of protection and reliability.”

Smith began his career in law enforcement with the DeKalb County (GA) Police Department, serving as a Uniformed Patrol Officer, Homicide Investigator, and Intelligence Unit Investigator. He was recognized as Police Officer of the Year in 1981. Transitioning to the private sector in 1983, Smith joined IBM Security, where he held various management and senior staff roles, culminating in his position as Senior Security Manager for Security Systems Strategy and Technical Delivery.

“I am honored to join Applied Digital and contribute to its mission of advancing cutting-edge digital infrastructure,” said Smith. “I believe the team’s commitment to innovation and excellence perfectly aligns with my professional values, and I look forward to leveraging my professional experience to strengthen the Company’s physical safety operations and ensure that Applied Digital meets the highest standards of protection and reliability.”

Smith holds a Master of Engineering degree in Systems Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in Management degree in Information Systems Security from Colorado Technical University, and a Master of Science degree in Technology Commercialization from the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Georgia. Gary is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) and a member of the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium (ISC)²®. He also holds certifications in Business Continuity (Certified Business Continuity Professional, CBCP) and Risk Management (Certified Risk Management Professional, CRMP).

We believe Applied Digital is well positioned, offering cutting-edge solutions in data centers and Cloud as a Service. The Company’s purpose-built data centers are being strategically designed to maximize efficiency for HPC needs. Applied Digital Cloud aims to deliver cost-effective GPU compute solutions tailored for AI, ML, rendering, and other HPC workloads. We believe the Company’s state-of-the-art infrastructure is designed to provide high performance at a low cost, aiming to empower clients to thrive in this era of exponential technological advancement.

To learn more about Applied Digital, visit: https://applieddigital.com/

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on X at @APLDdigital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy and objectives. Words such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," “intend,” “hope,” “project, ”"predict" and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Ralf Esper

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

APLD@gateway-grp.com

Media Contacts

Christina Lockwood or Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 899-3135

APLD@gateway-grp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63fa803e-32a9-4c70-9f10-592851487615