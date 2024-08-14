ScribeAmerica Announces Expansion of Speke AI Service Line

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScribeAmerica announces today an expansion of their AI-powered clinical documentation service, Speke, that continues their focus on delivering solutions to meet the individualized needs of all providers. Speke’s ambient clinical documentation services will now be available to medical groups and providers in three service tiers: Speke Express, Speke Plus, and Speke Pro.

“Provider needs vary greatly from specialty to specialty and physician to physician. At ScribeAmerica our ability to offer a full suite of solutions spanning AI-powered documentation to TeleScribes to in-person services enables us to deliver customized point-of-care solutions that are not one size fits all and that deliver on value beyond clinical documentation ” says Tony Andrulonis, President at ScribeAmerica. “Speke’s continual evolution, built on decades of expertise and a relentless focus on end-user experience positions Speke as a best-in-class ambient clinical documentation solution.”

Building on the experience of over 30 million ScribeAmerica clinical encounters, the newly available options allow enterprises to deploy Speke based on the best fit for their providers.

All Speke AI products:

The latest and most advanced generative AI and machine learning models

HIPAA-compliant, SOC 2 Type 2 certified

EHR agnostic platform

White-glove implementation support

Speke AI is available in the following tiers:

Speke Express:

AI-generated clinical documentation with no human support in the loop

Real-time draft clinical documentation

Speke Plus:

All the features of Speke Express, plus:

Clinical documentation entered directly into the EHR

Support from a clinical documentation specialist

Speke Pro:

All the features of Speke Plus, plus:

Quality Assurance of all AI-generated notes by a specialty-trained scribe

Pre-visit documentation prior to patient encounter

Structured documentation tailored to provider preferences

Chat feedback with a dedicated scribe for a personalized experience

“One-size-fits-all isn’t a healthcare technology strategy that drives widespread adoption and that remains true with generative AI solutions for clinical documentation and support,” says Vadim Khazan, Executive Vice President of Speke at ScribeAmerica. “Speke service options are designed to bring each provider the exact level of support they need to decrease their administrative burden and shift focus back onto delivering excellent care to patients.”

For more information about Speke, visit the ScribeAmerica website at https://www.scribeamerica.com/speke/.

About ScribeAmerica

With more than 20 years of innovation and excellence, ScribeAmerica brings in-person services, TeleScribes, and ambient AI solutions to healthcare providers regardless of care setting and specialty. Serving over 1,000 clients at more than 3,000 care sites spanning health systems, medical groups, and individual practices in ambulatory specialties, hospital-based specialties, and veterinary medicine, ScribeAmerica combines unparalleled expertise with cutting-edge technology to allow providers to focus on what matters most: the patient.

