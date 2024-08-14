SignalPET Elevates Leadership Team and Announces Strategic Expansion

Dallas, TX, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalPET, a medical technology innovator in the veterinary industry, proudly announces two pivotal leadership changes, bolstering the launch of a groundbreaking new telemedicine solution and expansion initiatives.

SignalPET appoints Nitay Gold as Chief Commercial Officer, drawing on his extensive experience and proven track record in driving commercial success within the veterinary industry. With strategic acumen and a profound understanding of market dynamics, Nitay will lead the charge to further penetrate key markets and propel revenue growth. Nitay Gold, a stalwart member since the company's inception, brings executive-level expertise from a multitude of successful tech ventures. He holds a BA from Reichman University, an MBA from the University of Tel Aviv, and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Additionally, SignalPET welcomes Roee Zeiler as Chief Operating Officer. Roee brings a wealth of expertise in operations management and a strong background in scaling technology-driven businesses. His leadership will be pivotal in optimizing operational efficiencies and accelerating SignalPET's expansion through M&A initiatives. Roee Zeiler has spent the past decade immersed in financial strategy and operations for technology startups, including Wiliot, Blue Dot, and Beamr. He holds an accounting degree from the University of Haifa and an MBA from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

These strategic appointments coincide with the impending launch of a new telemedicine solution by SignalPET, designed to connect veterinarians with board-certified specialists faster, more affordably, and with a 100% guarantee against claims for practices using the solution. With these new initiatives, SignalPET continues its mission of providing vets with unparalleled diagnostic insights and improved patient outcomes.

"SignalPET is thrilled about the leadership changes and the forthcoming expansion," said Lior Kuyer, CEO of SignalPET. "Their combined expertise, coupled with our talented team and dedication to innovation, will be instrumental in propelling our growth trajectory and delivering enhanced value to our customers."

In alignment with its growth strategy, SignalPET's leadership will consolidate operations at the company's headquarters in Dallas, Texas. This strategic decision not only reaffirms SignalPET's commitment to supporting its local team but also underscores its dedication to remaining intimately connected to the markets it serves.

More information on Roee can be found here. More information on Nitay can be found here.

About SignalPET

SignalPET stands as the gold standard in comprehensive veterinary technology, offering an array of patented solutions that seamlessly integrate cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies with the expertise of veterinary specialists. With a remarkable presence in just four years, SignalPET’s solutions are offered in over 2,500 vet hospitals, are used by over 5,000 clinicians, and currently interpret close to 50,000 films weekly for veterinarians. As leaders in the field of veterinary diagnostics, SignalPET continues to redefine the landscape by providing transformative platforms that enhance the precision and efficiency of radiology services and revolutionize the way veterinary professionals practice and deliver quality care. Learn more about SignalPET at https://www.signalpet.com/.