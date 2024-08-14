Olympic Fencer Nada Hafez becomes Momcozy brand ambassador to embrace every challenge with cozy power

New York, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympic fencer Nada Hafez from Egypt earned worldwide headlines during the Paris 2024 Games after revealing she won her first-round sabre match carrying her soon-to-be-born baby. Being seven months pregnant didn’t stop Nada from living her dreams and inspiring women everywhere. That’s why Momcozy is proud to announce Nada as a brand ambassador for a series of collaborations that will recommend Momcozy to mothers around the world.



Momcozy is a trusted source of wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other maternity care products that believes in staying strong, comfy, and unstoppable together. Nada’s presence will help Momcozy reach more women of all nations facing the challenges of transitioning from girl to woman and woman to mom, letting every woman know that they are not alone. Nada will also help mothers learn why Momcozy has been a wise choice for over 4 million moms around the world.



Nada has three Olympic appearances on her impressive fencing resume. At just 19 years old, she debuted at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, then returned to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Qualifying for the Olympics is incredibly difficult for even perfectly healthy athletes. But Nada’s pregnancy added an entire new challenge for her to achieve her dream again at the 2024 Paris Olympics.



“Competing while pregnant was incredibly demanding, both physically and mentally,” she explained. “Physically, my body was constantly changing, and I had to adapt to these changes. Mentally, the worry and stress of protecting my baby while trying to perform well weighed heavily on me.”



Nada added that the experience taught her to be even more resilient while also reemphasizing the importance of a strong support system.



“I had to take care of my baby and myself while still staying in shape and training as much as possible, but it was worth it,” she said. “I didn’t let my pregnancy stop me from reaching new heights in my career.”



On July 29, Nada defeated USA’s Elizabeth Tartakovsky in the women’s individual sabre competition round of 32, advancing to the round of 16 for the first time in her Olympic career. She hopes her journey and partnership with Momcozy can encourage other women to be resilient, stay determined, and never give up on their dreams.



“My story shows that women can truly do anything they set their minds to,” Nada said. “Being a mom is incredibly challenging, but it also gives you extra strength because you’re doing everything not just for yourself, but for another human being. Our bodies are capable of amazing things when we believe in ourselves and push our limits.”



Attachment