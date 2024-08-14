PropTech Breakthrough Awards Haven With “Digital Mortgage Innovation of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Haven , a fintech servicing platform, has been recognized with “Digital Mortgage Innovation of the Year” in the 4th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Haven’s homeowner engagement platform for servicing integrates across master servicers, subservicers, data providers, and marketplace partners to simplify homeownership via a single integration. Servicers can manage campaigns and user reports all in one place. Offer uploads and event webhooks support omni-channel campaigns, and users can pull real-time reports for insights and analytics via Management Portal, API, or flat file export. Haven unifies servicing and originations within a single platform that integrates with a brands’ POS, LOS, CMS, pricing engine, and more. Its easy-to-use APIs power engagement, marketing, personalization, and retention efforts.

The platform’s borrower dashboard also supports engagement, personalization, and retention efforts without the necessity of replacing existing portals. This is done through 1-click authentication integrations that have onboarded over a million homeowners and established partnerships with top subservicers including LoanCare.

Mortgage companies use Haven to support their customers, at every stage of their journey. The platform delivers homeowner experiences that engage on goals, simplify finances, and advise on solutions across an embedded marketplace of opportunities that match the borrowers' objectives. These experiences are possible due to its prediction, ranking, and placement engine which determines how, where, and when content and solutions are presented to the borrower.

“We set out to create an engagement platform that would unlock revenue for the servicer while also empowering homeowners without replacing existing infrastructure. Our mission is simple - to eliminate complexity from homeownership, because we believe owning a home should make people proud, not stressed,” said Jonathan Chao, Haven Founder and Chief Product Officer. “This is an important accolade from PropTech Breakthrough and it validates our continued work to help homeowners be in the driving seat of their home finances, while servicers can better understand their customers and increase retention and cross-sell.”



The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the global real estate technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“By connecting homeowners and mortgage companies via a modern, easy-to-use digital platform, Haven makes home financing simple and intuitive. Homeownership decisions are often made in the dark with people unclear about when to refinance, how to leverage equity, navigating home insurance, etc. In addition, servicers need a relationship with homeowners that instills trust, confidence, and loyalty,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “With net-new demand created, empowered homeowners, and the right solution at the right time, Haven positively impacts homeowners and generates more value from the mortgage servicing right. We’re pleased to recognize them with ‘Digital Mortgage Innovation of the Year!’”

About Haven

Haven is a SaaS platform that helps IMBs and servicers capture more value from their MSR. Integrated with leading subservicers, the technology provides a configurable platform to engage, educate, and enroll borrowers into new products and services. The company was founded in 2020 by early employees from Credit Karma, Plaid, Opendoor, and Optimal Blue. Investors backing Haven include BoxGroup, Conversion Capital, Jerry Yang, Y Combinator, and 8VC. To learn more, please visit www.havenservicing.com .

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

