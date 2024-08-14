Sacks Parente Golf to Present at the Investor Summit Summer 2024 Virtual Conference

CAMARILLO, CA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“SPG” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, announces that Greg Campbell, Executive Chairman, will present a corporate overview at the Investor Summit Summer 2024 Conference. The conference is being held virtually on August 20, 2024.



Mr. Campbell will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors can attend the conference and request a meeting with Mr. Campbell by registering at the link below:

Click here to register: https://investorsummitgroup.com/

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. serves as the parent entity of technology-forward golf companies that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://sacksparente.com/. @sacksparentegolf @newtonshafts

