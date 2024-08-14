Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. to Join World Summit AI (Artificial Intelligence) in October 2024

MIDLAND, Pa., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) ("Mawson" or "the Company"), a publicly traded digital infrastructure company headquartered in the United States, today announced that it will be joining the World Summit AI (WSAI) being held October 9-10, 2024 in Amsterdam in the European Union.



Rahul Mewawalla, Mawson's CEO and President is scheduled to attend and represent Mawson Infrastructure Group at the World Summit AI. Mawson, which recently announced its expansion into the AI and HPC markets and a recent AI/HPC colocation customer agreement, is a rising player in the accelerated computing space, providing next-generation digital infrastructure platforms for AI, HPC, and other digital assets.

The World Summit AI brings together global AI innovators, where cutting-edge technology meets the forefront of AI and HPC business transformation and growth. WSAI brings together the global AI ecosystem of Enterprise, Big Tech, Digital Infrastructure, Investors, Analysts, and Research & Development to guide the global AI agenda and ecosystem. This year's participants are expected to include industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Google, Amazon, Meta, IBM, eBay, Verizon, T-Mobile, EY, Vertiv, and the European Commission, among others.

Rahul Mewawalla, Mawson's CEO and President, commented, "We're excited to participate in the World Summit AI, a premier event for the AI industry. Our participation aligns well with our recent expansion into AI and HPC markets and our vision to be at the forefront of next-generation digital infrastructure platforms for AI, HPC, and Digital Assets. The summit provides a great platform to further showcase Mawson's capabilities and engage with industry leaders that are shaping the future of digital infrastructure for AI and HPC markets."

For additional information about Mawson's participation in the World Summit AI, please email IR@mawsoninc.com.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is building Next-Generation Infrastructure Platforms for AI, HPC, and Digital Assets. Our innovation, technology, and operational expertise enables us to operate and optimize digital infrastructure to accelerate the digital economy including artificial intelligence, high-performance computing solutions, and digital assets using a Carbon-Free energy approach.

