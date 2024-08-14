HeartCore Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights

Partnered with INCUDATA Corp. to enhance corporate digital marketing strategies

Announced Go IPO Client, BloomZ, began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Authorized second dividend payment of $0.02 per share

Partnered with Hitachi Systems, Ltd. to offer combined package of HeartCore CMS and GRED Web Security Assessment Cloud

Announced and hosted seminar on U.S. exchange listing strategies for Japanese companies with Akerman LLP and Gateway Group

Sold a Go IPO Client Warrant for $9 million that will be recognized as revenue when the client becomes a publicly listed company, which is expected to occur in Fall 2024

Disbursed first dividend payment of $0.02 per share on May 3, 2024

Expanded partnership with Heart-Tech Health

Engaged with Onside Content to develop AI-based content marketing evaluation and reporting index solution

Signed 14 th Go IPO Client

Go IPO Client Formed an Artificial Intelligence Software Development Division



Management Commentary

“We achieved significant strides in our Go IPO business, highlighted by the successful listing of one of our clients on the Nasdaq, which is the first Japanese IPO since September 2023 and the third IPO since the inception of this business,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “We are hopeful that this milestone marks the genesis of a second wave of Japanese IPOs, as the Go IPO pipeline continues to show promising developments. Currently, we have three to four clients scheduled to go public by the end of the year. These Go IPO deals are expected to be instrumental in our second-half performance, and with an optimistic outlook on the resurgence of Japanese IPOs, we anticipate that our Go IPO business will play a key role in driving profitable returns in the upcoming quarter.”

“With 20% organic growth this quarter, and 30% organic growth expected for 2024, our software division continues to remain a stable growth engine and reliable source of cash flow, serving as the lifeblood of HeartCore’s business operations. In addition, our strategic partnerships with Hitachi Systems and INCUDATA Corp., two prominent Japanese IT companies, will further enhance and innovate our software offerings, which will play a vital role in maintaining our 90% plus customer retention rate and separating ourselves from competitors. I am very encouraged by every arm within our software umbrella, as each one is projected to be profitable and has proven to deliver immense value to clients. The next few quarters look extremely bright for HeartCore; we look forward to sharing additional positive news around our Go IPO initiatives and other general operational updates.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues were $4.1 million compared to $5.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to an approximate 10% depreciation on the Japanese yen and a decrease in maintenance and supporting services, as the Company entered into a significant maintenance service contract with an important customer in 2023. Additionally, although the organic software business has grown by more than 20%, the Company's subsidiary, Sigmaways recognized losses within its business, and one of the Company’s GO IPO clients has returned its fees after discovering that it could not go public.

Gross profit decreased to $0.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the aforementioned reasons above.

Operating expenses decreased to $2.3 million compared to $3.0 million in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to lower selling and general and administrative expenses.

Net loss was about $2.2 million or $(0.09) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.0 million or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 million compared to $1.0 million on December 31, 2023.

Six-Months 2024 Financial Results

Revenues were $9.1 million compared to $13.8 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to decreased revenues from Go IPO consulting services, as the Company received warrants from two IPO consulting customers who successfully listed on the Nasdaq in the same period last year, and a decrease in maintenance and supporting services, as the Company entered into a significant maintenance service contract with an important customer in 2023. Additionally, although the organic software business has grown by more than 20%, the Company's subsidiary, Sigmaways recognized losses within its business, and one of the Company’s GO IPO clients has returned its fees after discovering that it could not go public.

Gross profit was $2.8 million compared to $7.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the aforementioned reasons above.

Operating expenses decreased to $5.0 million compared to $6.3 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower selling and general and administrative expenses.

Net loss was about $3.7 million or $(0.16) per diluted share compared to a net income of $0.8 million or $0.05 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,806,349 $ 1,012,479 Accounts receivable 2,440,872 2,623,682 Investments in marketable securities 435,498 642,348 Investment in equity securities - 300,000 Prepaid expenses 3,877,454 536,865 Current portion of long-term note receivable 100,000 100,000 Due from related party 40,495 44,758 Other current assets 199,221 234,761 Total current assets 10,899,889 5,494,893 Non-current assets: Accounts receivable, non-current 640,197 - Property and equipment, net 640,787 763,730 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,106,466 2,467,889 Intangible asset, net 4,196,875 4,515,625 Goodwill 3,276,441 3,276,441 Long-term investment in SAFE 350,000 - Long-term investment in equity securities 300,000 - Long-term investment in warrants 543,120 2,004,308 Long-term note receivable 200,000 200,000 Deferred tax assets 395,743 369,436 Security deposits 310,833 348,428 Long-term loan receivable from related party 145,274 182,946 Other non-current assets 70,309 71 Total non-current assets 13,176,045 14,128,874 - Total assets $ 24,075,934 $ 19,623,767 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,757,545 $ 1,757,038 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 21,579 - Accrued payroll and other employee costs 628,136 723,305 Due to related party 140 1,476 Short-term debt - 135,937 Current portion of long-term debts 508,729 371,783 Insurance premium financing 112,488 - Factoring liability 320,759 562,767 Operating lease liabilities, current 358,377 396,535 Finance lease liabilities, current 15,992 17,445 Income tax payables 1,142 162,689 Deferred revenue 2,207,420 2,166,175 Other current liabilities 9,261,012 216,405 Total current liabilities 15,193,319 6,511,555 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debts 1,403,569 1,770,352 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,804,967 2,135,160 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 52,055 66,779 Deferred tax liabilities 1,175,125 1,264,375 Other non-current liabilities 685,364 208,732 Total non-current liabilities 5,121,080 5,445,398 Total liabilities 20,314,399 11,956,953 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) - - Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 20,864,144 and 20,842,690 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 2,085 2,083 Additional paid-in capital 19,325,270 19,594,801 Accumulated deficit (18,047,919 ) (14,763,469 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 325,857 331,881 Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,605,293 5,165,296 Non-controlling interests 2,156,242 2,501,518 Total shareholders' equity 3,761,535 7,666,814 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,075,934 $ 19,623,767







HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 9,113,120 $ 13,829,523 Cost of revenues 6,275,050 6,688,004 Gross profit 2,838,070 7,141,519 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 399,115 1,056,704 General and administrative expenses 4,428,712 5,133,094 Research and development expenses 200,402 119,232 Total operating expenses 5,028,229 6,309,030 Income (loss) from operations (2,190,159 ) 832,489 Other income (expenses): Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities (430,331 ) (229,022 ) Changes in fair value of investments in warrants (1,237,707 ) 166,107 Interest income 4,624 50,270 Interest expenses (73,701 ) (82,454 ) Other income 134,874 124,001 Other expenses (49,050 ) (36,754 ) Total other expenses (1,651,291 ) (7,852 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision (3,841,450 ) 824,637 Income tax expense (benefit) (152,330 ) 39,446 Net income (loss) (3,689,120 ) 785,191 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (404,670 ) (185,298 ) Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (3,284,450 ) $ 970,489 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (13,825 ) 5,499 Total comprehensive income (loss) (3,702,945 ) 790,690 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (412,471 ) (187,258 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (3,290,474 ) $ 977,948 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Basic $ (0.16 ) $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 20,859,429 19,959,333 Diluted 20,859,429 19,959,333



