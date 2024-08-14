Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market to Surge USD 78.62 Million by 2032, Driven by 4.6% CAGR | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market was estimated at USD 53.05 million in 2023. The market valuation is expected to be USD 78.62 million by 2032, registering a staggering CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

What are Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests?

Hepatitis E is a communicable virus that strikes the liver where it creates inflammation and injury. In some people, it may cause complications over time. Treatment is generally straightforward, and several people do not require medical recognition to cure Hepatitis E. This virus transpires most frequently when people take in food or drink that is polluted with feces. It predominantly unfurls through polluted water in regions with substandard water standards. Fecal matter from humans or farm animals may pollute the water which may then convey the virus. To appropriately diagnose Hepatitis E, doctors must depend on tests to recognize the antibodies that battle against the virus. They will also inspect blood for alternate types of hepatitis involving hepatitis A, B, and C.

Key Market Stats:

Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market size was valued at USD 53.05 million in 2023.

The market is anticipated to grow from USD 54.61 million in 2024 to USD 78.62 million by 2032.

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Major Findings from the Report:

The market for Hepatitis E diagnostic tests is expected to increase significantly due to the progression in diagnostic technologies involving PCR-dependent assays and point-of-care testing instruments.

The Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market segmentation is mainly based on type, end user, and region.

North America registered as the largest market share.

Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market Drivers and Trends

Advancement of progressive molecular diagnostics : The growing existence of Hepatitis E demands stronger diagnostic solutions, a growing consciousness, and governmental endeavors in disease prohibition and regulation. Furthermore, outstanding trends involve the amalgamation of progressive molecular diagnostics and augmentation of diagnostic services in surfacing markets to enhance obtainability and cost-effectiveness.

: The growing existence of Hepatitis E demands stronger diagnostic solutions, a growing consciousness, and governmental endeavors in disease prohibition and regulation. Furthermore, outstanding trends involve the amalgamation of progressive molecular diagnostics and augmentation of diagnostic services in surfacing markets to enhance obtainability and cost-effectiveness. Distribution of more cost-effective and affordable instruments : Alliance between governmental organizations, nonprofit firms, and commercial firms are stimulating the advancement and issuing of more productive and economical diagnostic instruments.

: Alliance between governmental organizations, nonprofit firms, and commercial firms are stimulating the advancement and issuing of more productive and economical diagnostic instruments. Diagnostic preciseness : Conventional diagnostic procedures are being accompanied and growingly restored by progressive molecular diagnostics involving PCR-dependent assays and next-generation sequencing. The amalgamation of these progressive technologies is not only enhancing diagnostic preciseness but also sanctioning more productive disease handling and regulation supporting the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market demand.

: Conventional diagnostic procedures are being accompanied and growingly restored by progressive molecular diagnostics involving PCR-dependent assays and next-generation sequencing. The amalgamation of these progressive technologies is not only enhancing diagnostic preciseness but also sanctioning more productive disease handling and regulation supporting the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market demand. Integration of AI and ML: The amalgamation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in a diagnostic procedure is an evolving trend in the market. AI and ML algorithms are being advanced to scrutinize diagnostic data more productively, offering perspectives that improve the preciseness and acceleration of HEV detection.

Industry’s Prominent Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Geographical Landscape:

The European region accounted for the most Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market share. This is a result of growing cases of illnesses, especially in nations such as Germany, France, and the UK. The region’s robust administrative structure guarantees elevated standards in diagnostic testing, encouraging the usage of dependable and progressive diagnostic methods.

Moreover, due to escalated disease existence, extensive populations, and enhanced healthcare framework, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate over the forecast period, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook:

ELISA HEV IgM Test

ELISA HEV IgG Test

Rapid Diagnostics Test

RT-PCR

By End User Outlook:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Centers

Point-of-Care

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam and Rest of Asia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America

