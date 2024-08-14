Green Automotive Mobility Market to Reach $20.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Green Automotive Mobility Market by Type (Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles and Others), and Vehicle Type (2 Wheeler Vehicles, 3 Wheeler Vehicles, 4 Wheeler Vehicles and Other Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the green automotive mobility market was valued at $10.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $20.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

Growing environmental concerns, gradual decrease in the price of electric vehicles (EVs), and increase in the cost of the fuel are the major factors driving the growth of the global green automotive mobility market. Furthermore, utilization of renewable energy sources to generate electricity and integration of smart technological features in EVs are the primary factors that possess the potential to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of global green automotive mobility market. Moreover, lack of electricity power infrastructure to support electricity vehicle fuel requirement is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $10.8 Billion Market Size in 2033 $20.7 Billion CAGR 6.9 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, vehicle type, and region Drivers Growing environmental concerns Gradual decrease in the price of EVs Increase in cost of fuel Opportunities Utilization of renewable energy to generate electricity Integration of smart features in EVs Restraint Lack of electricity power infrastructure to support electricity vehicle fuel requirement

Segment Highlights

Depending on the type, the battery electric vehicle segment dominated the green automotive mobility market in 2023, due to improvements in battery technology and initiatives by the government. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicles segment is expected to grow at an increasing rate due to the flexibility of electric driving for short distances and internal combustion engine (ICE) driving for long distances offered by the vehicles.

On the basis of vehicle type, two-wheeler vehicles dominated the green automotive mobility market in 2023, due to the affordable price of two-wheeler EVs as compared to four-wheeler EVs and low expenditure on petrol. Meanwhile, four-wheeler vehicles are expected to grow at an increasing rate due to technological advancements, supportive government policies, growing consumer demand, increasing infrastructure development, and a growing economy.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, Asia-Pacific will be dominated the global green automotive mobility market in 2023. This is because China is the largest player in the EV market contributing to more than 50% of the global sales. Furthermore, the Japanese and South Korean companies such as Toyota, Nissan, and Hyundai are the major contributors to the growth of EV market. Moreover, India is growing significantly in the EV market. Players such as OLA and Ether are releasing their EV products in the Indian market. Furthermore, North American is expected to grow at an increasing rate due to the expansion of charging infrastructure by companies such as Tesla, ChargePoint, and Electrify America. In addition, federal and state tax incentives, grants, and rebates support for EV adoption granted by the American government are significantly contributing towards the growth of the green automotive mobility market.

Key Market Players

BMW

BYD

Tesla

Daimler AG

Nissan

Engie

Ford

Kia Motors

Uber

General Motors

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global green automotive mobility industry. These players have adopted different strategies such as facility launch, service launch, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Ather energy, an Indian EV Automotive manufacturer and provider, launched family scooter Ritza. The scooter price starts at 1.09 lakh rupees. The scooter will be available in two models, Rizta S and Rizta Z. The vehicles are equipped with the battery capacity of 2.9 kWH (kilowatt hours), as the most expensive variant of the EV model coming with a battery of 3.7 kWH. The 2.9 kWh variants will deliver a predicted Indian driving conditions (IDC) range of 123 km, while the 3.7 kWh vehicle will deliver 160 km.

The Future Mobility Development Center (FMDC), a new test facility for completely automated development and test drives, was launched by the BMW Group in July 2023. The FMDE is located in Sokolov, Czechia (Czech Republic) . The BMW Group invested €300 million in, the building of FMDC facility in central Europe. The new test establishment follows a sustainable environmental protocol and provides a platform for the testing of advance technology. This strategic move will strengthen the position of BMW in the green automotive mobility sector and will also boost the growth of green automotive mobility market.

In February 2024, Uber launched flagship electric vehicle service called Uber Green in Delhi to enable people to book sustainable, eco-friendly rides in the application. The riders can now identify Uber green option to book a green eco-friendly ride. The service will help in promoting the use of EVs and support sustainable travel means. This strategic move will strengthen Uber’s position in the green automotive mobility market.

