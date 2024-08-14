American Shared Hospital Services Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results today, August 14th at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT. The second quarter 2024 financial results press release will be issued after the market close today, August 14th.



Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, domestic callers may dial 844.413.3972 and international callers may dial 412.317.5776 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the American Shared Hospital Services call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com, or at www.streetevents.com for institutional investors.

A replay of the call will be available at 877.344.7529 or 412.317.0088, access code 8320435, through August 21, 2024. The call will also be available for replay on the Company’s website at www.ashs.com.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (ASHS) is a leading provider of creative financial and turnkey solutions to cancer treatment centers, hospitals, and large cancer networks worldwide. The company works closely with all major global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that provide leading edge clinical treatment systems and software to treat cancer using Radiation Therapy and Radiosurgery. The company is vendor agnostic and provides financial support for a wide range of products including MR Guided Radiation Therapy Linacs, Advanced Digital Linear Accelerators, Proton Beam Therapy Systems, Brachytherapy systems and suites, and through the Company’s subsidiary, GK Financing LLC., the Leksell Gamma Knife product and services. For more information, please visit www.ashs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services including statements regarding the expected continued growth of the Company and the expansion of the Company’s Gamma Knife, proton therapy and MR/LINAC business, which involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks of economic and market conditions, the risks of variability of financial results between quarters, the risks of the Gamma Knife and proton therapy businesses, the risks of changes to CMS reimbursement rates or reimbursement methodology, the risks of the timing, financing, and operations of the Company’s Gamma Knife, proton therapy, and MR/LINAC businesses, the risk of expanding within or into new markets, the risk that the integration or continued operation of acquired businesses could adversely affect financial results and the risk that current and future acquisitions may negatively affect the Company’s financial position. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services is included in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and the definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 25, 2024.

Contacts:

American Shared Hospital Services

Ray Stachowiak

Executive Chairman and CEO

rstachowiak@ashs.com

Investor Relations

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Kirin Smith

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com