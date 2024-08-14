Tevogen Bio’s Innovation and Public Health Advisory Board Chairperson, Professor Sten Vermund, Appointed Dean of the University of South Florida Health College of Public Health

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holding Inc. (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneer developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics in oncology, neurology, and virology, congratulates Professor Sten Vermund, MD, PhD, Chairperson of Tevogen Bio’s Innovation and Public Health Advisory Board, on being named as the dean of the USF Health College of Public Health, effective January 1, 2025.



In addition to his new role at the University of South Florida, Dr. Vermund will continue to serve as the President of the Global Virus Network (GVN), a nonprofit coalition of human and animal virologists from more than 80 centers of excellence in 40 countries. Under his leadership, the GVN is at the forefront of combating future pandemic threats through cutting-edge research and the development of innovative drugs, vaccines, and treatments.

“The team at Tevogen Bio is honored to have Dr. Vermund as a key advisor and takes immense pride in his recent appointment. His new role at USF highlights his exceptional contributions to public health and his unwavering dedication to advancing global health initiatives,” commented Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO, Tevogen Bio.

Sharing his thoughts on his new appointment, Dr. Vermund said "My time as Dean of the Yale School of Public Health was both productive and gratifying. Our alumni played a vital role in supporting us, with Dr. Ryan Saadi at the forefront. When the Global Virus Network relocated its global headquarters to Tampa, an opportunity to move to the University of South Florida presented itself. I saw exciting new opportunities at the USF Health College of Public Health, a public institution that is innovating at many levels."

