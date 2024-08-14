UPCX and MEGALINK Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Blockchain and Web3 Services

Singapore, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX-Platforms PTE. LTD., a pioneer in high-speed blockchain payment systems, and MEGALINK Co., LTD, a leader in the Web3 gaming sector, have announced a strategic partnership following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on July 22nd. This collaboration marks a significant step in merging blockchain technology with AAA gaming, facilitated by Unreal Engine.

Both companies are set to combine their expertise to foster innovation within the blockchain and Web3 domains. UPCX, known for its robust blockchain solutions, and MEGALINK, a South Korean platform specializing in integrating Web3 technologies into gaming, will focus on joint research and development efforts aimed at enhancing the user experience and expanding global reach.

Key Points of the Partnership

1.Joint Development: The partnership will focus on leveraging UPCX's blockchain infrastructure and MEGALINK's gaming platform to create innovative Web3 services.

2.Enhanced User Experience: By integrating UPCX's payment systems with MEGALINK's gaming technology, the collaboration aims to improve accessibility and functionality for gamers and financial users alike.

3.Global Expansion: Both companies will utilize their combined technologies and market knowledge to enhance their competitiveness and influence in the global market.

Executive Comments

Makoto Nakano, CEO of UPCX, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with MEGALINK and believe this partnership will bring innovative changes to the gaming industry. Our aim is to introduce a practical blockchain network that enhances user convenience and scalability across the globe."

Alex Kim, CEO of MEGALINK, also commented on the collaboration's potential, noting, "The synergy between UPCX's advanced blockchain technology and our Web3 gaming platform is poised to create unique and competitive services that were not previously possible."

Future Prospects

The strategic partnership is expected to set a new standard for integrating blockchain technology with gaming platforms. As both companies move forward with their joint projects, the focus will be on creating a seamless and enhanced user experience that could redefine industry standards in both financial services and gaming.

This collaboration between UPCX and MEGALINK is not just a step forward for the companies involved but a leap towards the future of blockchain and gaming integration.

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

More about MEGALINK:

MEGALINK is a Web3 game platform capable of hosting AAA games developed with Unreal Engine. By integrating various features, it creates a seamless gaming environment and offers high-quality games never before seen in Web3 that will satisfy Web2 game fans.

MEGALINK continually enhances its onboarding environment to facilitate easy game launches for developers and other game projects.

White Paper:

STEAM “Hunter's Arena Revolution”:

