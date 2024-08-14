EagleView and Aurora Solar Launch New Capacity with EagleView Powered™ Models Radically Transforming How Solar Projects Are Designed and Built

Rochester, NY, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today EagleView, a leading provider of aerial imagery and analytics, and Aurora Solar, the leading platform for solar sales and design, announced availability of EagleView Powered™ models through the Aurora Solar Platform to improve the capacity of solar professionals to drive design accuracy, deliver faster project timelines, and improve the homeowner experience. Through integration of EagleView’s 3D home modelling technology into Aurora’s platform, solar professionals now have the best option on the market to create accurate and reliable solar designs.

Solar professionals rely on 3D roof models to accurately predict final details of the project installation and solar electricity production output for homeowners. The quality of those 3D models is essential to reducing unnecessary costs in the solar install process, improving the speed of installations and building homeowner trust that the return on investment provided by solar PV systems will be accurate over time. With this new, first-of-its-kind integration, solar professionals now have the best tool on the market.

“We understand that improvements in cost and trust are essential to the growth and healthy functioning of the solar industry,” shared Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView. “We know we can help solve this challenge because we’re in our third decade doing the exact same thing in roofing and insurance.”

EagleView’s history in providing roofing models using its patented technologies and deep technical know-how is unparalleled. With over three billion images and the capacity to leverage oblique and orthogonal imagery, the roof modeling integration with Aurora will help solar providers like never before.

For more than two decades, EagleView has been the source of truth in accurate property measurement and analytics solutions in industries as varied as roofing and insurance, and now in solar with Aurora. With exterior contractor customers across the country and 24 of the top 25 United States insurance carriers trusting EagleView’s property measurements and analytics, the EagleView Powered™ models will now also help Aurora solar customers access some of the best solar project planning and accuracy capabilities available today.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView is renowned for its geospatial data and extensive imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries

