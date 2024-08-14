INNOCOS Longevity Summit: Sentosa Island, Singapore - November 6-8, 2024 - Future-proofing Beauty, Health, and Wellness with Data, AI, Trends, Innovations, Scaling, and Investment Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "INNOCOS Longevity Singapore" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At INNOCOS Longevity Summit, they recognise that beauty is not just skin deep; it reflects holistic well-being. Consumers seek more than just superficial solutions in today's fast-paced world - they're yearning for sustainable beauty rooted in health and vitality.

Our summit serves as a pivotal platform uniting skincare pioneers, longevity experts, spa professionals, supplement innovators, and wellness brands to explore the intersection of beauty and health. We aim to empower attendees to revolutionise their offerings and enhance lives by fostering collaborative dialogue and showcasing cutting-edge innovations.

WHO WILL BE PRESENT?

Skincare & Haircare Brands, Nutricosmetics (supplements, drinks), Makeup Brands, Wellness Brands (aromatherapy, meditation, yoga, fitness gear), Personal Care Brands (body, oral, feminine hygiene, men's grooming), Spa and Professional Treatment Brands (products, equipment, software, services), Longevity Clinics, Institutes and Products, Medical Spa Services, Beauty Tech Devices (Facial Devices, Hair Removal), AI and Personalized Beauty Solutions, Digital Health and Wellness Platforms, Hotel Chains, Health and Nutrition Companies, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies and more

WHAT ARE WE ABOUT?

The hosts are primarily known not only for inspiring speakers and curated networks but also for our experiences, which are a large part of the program. These experiences are the foundation for building strong personal relationships in business that last... for years!

AFTER JOINING, you will gain access to the internal network app, which will allow you to connect with people you meet before, during, and after the event. This networking opportunity is a valuable part of the summit experience.

LONGEVITY

The INNOCOS Summit is at the forefront of exploring the convergence of beauty, health, and wellness, focusing on longevity. In today's era, where individuals increasingly seek comprehensive, scientifically validated solutions to nurture their health and overall well-being, the beauty industry is transforming profoundly.

ASIAN CONSUMER'S INSIGHTS

We will delve into the dynamic consumer trends shaping the beauty, wellness, and longevity markets, with a special focus on Asian consumers. This conference is specifically designed to explore the preferences and purchasing behaviours of Asian consumers, both within Asia and globally, uncovering what beauty and wellness products they buy, how they buy them, and the underlying motivations driving their choices. As a professional in the beauty, wellness, or longevity industries, this event will provide you with valuable insights into the latest trends, innovations, and investment opportunities, empowering you to cater to this influential and rapidly growing market segment.

E-COMMERCE STRATEGIES

As digital shopping continues to grow, businesses are increasingly turning to innovative strategies to capture and retain consumers. At INNOCOS Singapore will highlight key trends, technologies, and best practices shaping the future of online retail in beauty, health and wellness industries.

COLLABORATION

By fostering dialogue and collaboration among industry experts, the event seeks to shed light on the myriad shifts in consumer behaviour and explore avenues for growth available to beauty brands, retailers, hotels, and spas alike.

DIGITALISATION

In the realm of digitalisation, the digital world is merging more seamlessly with the natural world, unlocking possibilities never before imagined. This convergence breaks down barriers between economic status, cultural differences, and gender gaps, making beauty and wellness more accessible.

DISTRIBUTION and TRAVEL RETAIL

In travel retail, resilience and adaptability are paramount as businesses navigate an ever-changing market landscape. Despite the recent resurgence of consumer travel post-Covid, challenges such as pricing disparities and uncertain return patterns of Chinese travellers persist. Furthermore, geopolitical events such as conflicts can impact global travel trends, necessitating strategic planning and agile responses from industry stakeholders

Agenda:

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

WELLNESS EXPERIENCES

2:00 PM- 5:00 PM THE INNER GLOW WORKSHOP

2:00 PM Guided Color Meditation

2:45 PM Sound Bath

3:30 PM TEA CEREMONY

4:45 PM Discover Your Glow: Intention-Setting Exercise

5:50 PM END OF THE WELLNESS WORKSHOP

7:30 PM WELCOME RECEPTION AND SPEED NETWORKING

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

9:00 AM - WELCOME

9:10 AM - OPENING KEYNOTE

The Role of Personalization and Data

9:30 AM - PRESENTATION

Unlocking the Power of AI

9: 50 AM - PANEL

The Evolving Role of Distributors as Strategic Partners

10:10 AM - COFFEE BREAK AND ROUND TABLES BY TOPIC

10:40 AM - KEYNOTE

Luxury, Niche, and Personalization: Elevating the Travel Retail Experience

11:00 AM - PRESENTATION/PANEL

Navigating the Current Landscape and Charting the Future: Trends and Outlook in Beauty Travel Retail

11:20 AM - PANEL

The Role of Hotels and Spas

11: 40 AM - PRESENTATION

Decoding Retail Success: Navigating Consumer Trends and Market Dynamics for Emerging Brands

12:00 PM - PANEL DISCUSSION

Targeting Asian Consumers in Beauty and Wellness

Join for a focused panel discussion with a particular emphasis on Asian consumers worldwide.

12:30 PM - LUNCH

1:40 PM - BRAINSTORMING SESSION

Creating the ultimate unboxing experience

David Silbergleit, CEO, PIMS

3:00 PM - COFFEE BREAK

3:30 PM - PRESENTATION/PANEL

The future roadmap of building a wellness brand from 0 to 7-figure business.

3:50 PM - PANEL DISCUSSION

Investment Landscape in Beauty and Consumer Goods

4:20 PM - HEALTH AND BEAUTY STARTUP PANEL

5:30 PM - NETWORKING RECEPTION

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

7:30 AM - - BREAKFAST

9:00 AM - PRESENTATION

Innovation Over Sustainability: How Biotech and Technology Drive Consumer Interest in Greener Beauty Solution

9:20 AM - WORKSHOP

Unlocking the Supply Chain: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

10:20 AM - MORNING BREAK

10:40 AM - PRESENTATION

Beauty and the Brain

11:00 AM - PRESENTATION

The Beauty of Biohacking: Redefining Cosmetics and Wellness

11:20 am - PRESENTATION

Embracing Longevity: How Beauty Brands Can Tap into Asian Trends for Skincare, Nutricosmetics, and Beyond

11:40 AM - PRESENTATION

The Rise of Longevity and Health in Beauty and Wellness

12:00 AM - PANEL DISCUSSION

Adapting to Change: Strategies for Success in the Evolving Retail Landscape

12:30 PM - END OF THE CONFERENCE

