Autoinjectors Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $168.2 Billion by 2030 - Generic Autoinjectors Take Center Stage

The global market for Autoinjectors is estimated at US$59.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$168.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis segment is expected to experience significant growth, reaching US$47.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.8%. Similarly, the Anaphylaxis segment is projected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR over the next eight years. The U.S. market is estimated at $16.1 billion in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.4% CAGR, reaching $40.4 billion by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also highlighted for their growth trends.

The report provides comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. It offers in-depth regional analysis with detailed insights into key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The report also includes profiles of major companies like AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., and Antares Pharma, Inc., among others.

This report is valuable for those seeking a detailed market analysis of the Global Autoinjectors Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. It provides competitive insights into the market presence of major players across different geographies, as well as future trends and drivers shaping the industry's future. Additionally, the report offers actionable insights to help identify new revenue opportunities and support strategic business decisions, with complimentary updates provided for one year to keep readers informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Autoinjectors Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $59.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $168.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rapid Shift from Self-Injectors to Autoinjectors for Easy and Safe Administration of Drugs Drives Demand

North America: The Largest Market for Autoinjectors

Autoinjectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Epinephrine Autoinjector market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Targeted Therapies such as Cancer, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis and Diabetes: A Strong Growth Driver

Number of New Cases of Cancer Worldwide for the Years 2012, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Diabetes Prevalence in the Age-Group of 20-79 Years in Millions by Region for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2025

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis and Increased Prescription Rate of Epinephrine Autoinjectors Boosts Market Demand

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Autoinjectors in Various Diseases

Generic Autoinjectors Take Center Stage

Patent Expiry of Biologics to Drive the Demand for Biosimilars

Strong Government Support and Favorable Reimbursement Policies Propel Market Growth

Challenges

Development of Autoinjectors for Multiple Drug Viscosities: A Major Challenge

Increasing Demand for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes Hampers Market Growth

Emergence of Oral Diabetic Agents, Oral Insulin and Epinephrine Nasal Sprays Poses Huge Challenge for Autoinjectors Market

Product Overview

Autoinjector: Definition

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 42 Featured):

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Consort Medical PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Haselmeier GmbH

Mylan NV

Owen Mumford Ltd.

SHL Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ypsomed AG

