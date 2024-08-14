Dr. Sandy Ha Joins Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Ha, DDS, MD, has joined Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery. An accomplished oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Ha will treat patients at the Frisco location and at the new McKinney location, which is slated to open this fall at 2164 N. Lake Forest Drive, Ste. 712.



“Dr. Ha has extensive education and experience in a wide range of OMS procedures. She’s also highly focused on delivering exceptional patient care, which is extremely important to us,” said Kirk E. Scott, MD, DDS of Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery. “In addition, Dr. Ha speaks English, Korean and Spanish. She will be an excellent addition to our team, particularly in McKinney, where there is an increased demand for OMS services.”

Dr. Ha earned her bachelor’s degree in public health at the University of California, Berkeley and her DDS from the University of California Los Angeles School of Dentistry. Afterward, she earned her MD at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine and completed her OMS residency through the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

During her residency, Dr. Ha received extensive experience in dentoalveolar surgery, office based IV anesthesia, bone grafting, implant reconstruction services, immediate implant placement, facial trauma, orthognathic surgery, TMJ surgery, management of benign and malignant pathology and more.

In addition, Dr. Ha is certified in pediatric advanced life support, advanced trauma life support, advanced cardiac life support and basic life support. She is a member of a number of professional organizations and has published research articles on a variety of OMS-related topics, such as cleft palate treatment, orthodontic and craniofacial research, and dental management of hypertensive and diabetic patients by general dentists.

“I look forward to connecting with and helping patients in both the McKinney and the Frisco communities and to working with the Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery team,” said Dr. Ha. “The practice has built a well-earned reputation for excellence, and I look forward to continuing that tradition.”

Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery provides a full scope of OMS services. The practice is an active member of the Academy of Osseointegration, offering advanced, specialized knowledge about the science and clinical applications of implant dentistry. Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery also is a partner practice of U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a management services firm that sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. For more information, visit https://www.stonebriarfaces.com.

