Indonesia Consumer Lifestyles Report 2024: Market Sizes (Historic and Forecasts), Company Shares, Brands and Distribution Data

Key Topics Covered:
- Scope
- Consumer landscape in Indonesia 2024
- Personal traits and values
- Indonesian consumers are concerned about the rising costs of everyday items
- Baby boomers in Indonesia set the most time apart for extended family
- In Indonesia, millennials most regularly give back to those in need
- Indonesian consumers enjoy exploring and trying new offerings
- Millennials are the most optimistic generation in Indonesia
- Personal traits and values survey highlights
- Home life and leisure time
- Indonesians most regularly spend their time at home socialising online
- Millennials and baby boomers visit social media most often
- Baby boomers and Gen Z both prefer h omes with minimalistic design
- Gen Z is the generation keenest on rural living in Indonesia
- Indonesians cite safety as their highest concern when travelling
- Home life and leisure time survey highlights
- Eating and dietary habits
- Most I ndonesian consumers look for healthy ingredients in food and beverages
- Millennials are more satisfied with their own cooking skills than other generations are
- Indonesians generally cook and prepare their own meals
- Millennials and baby boomers more likely to seek out healthy ingredients
- Older generations more comfortable paying more for non-GMO food
- Eating and dietary habits survey highlights
- Working life
- Millennials the only generation to prefer their employers value ethics over employee safety
- Indonesians prioritise a strong work-life balance
- Gen Z most driven by earning a competitive income
- Indonesians expect to work from home and enjoy flexible working hours
- Working life survey highlights
- Health and wellness
- Consumers in Indonesia engage in less strenuous exercise like walking or hiking
- Massages are the preferred stress-reduction activity for Indonesians
- Indonesians consider health and nutritional properties a highly influential product feature
- Millennials and baby boomers most regularly use apps to track their health or fitness
- Health and wellness survey highlights
- Shopping and spending
- Indonesians striving for a more simplified way of living
- Younger generations more regularly buy themselves small treats
- Gen Z prefer products with unambiguous labels
- Younger generations feel better about buying more eco- and ethically-conscious products
- Baby boomers big on buying sustainably-produced goods
- Millennials are far more likely to write reviews and provide feedback via social media
- Younger generations most regularly use price comparison websites
- Indonesians mostly expect to increase their spending on education
- Older generations show apprehension regarding their current financial condition
- Shopping and spending survey highlights
