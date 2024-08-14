Jakarta Indonesia City Review 2024: Economy, Consumer Lifestyles, Housing and Transport and City Environment

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jakarta in Indonesia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Jakarta in Indonesia report provides comprehensive city level information benchmarked against other cities in the country and region. The report includes historic data and forecasts on city population, consumer expenditure, digital penetration, wealth and other consumer topics. On top of the consumer analysis, economic city landscape is represented including statistics and projections for key macroeconomic, labour and transport indicators.
The report provides localised city information in terms of economy, consumer lifestyles, housing and transport and city environment and offer valuable insights for strategic planning.
Key Topics Covered:
HEADLINES
CITY SCORECARD
- Jakarta City Scorecard Rankings Among 240 Asia Pacific Cities
CITY SCORECARD REGIONAL AND COUNTRY RANKINGS
- City Scorecard Compared to and 2023
POPULATION
- Key Jakarta Population Indicators Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2023
- Jakarta Population Growth Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2018-2028
- Jakarta Growth Index of Population Aged 0-14, 15-64 and 65+ Year-Olds 2018-2028
- Jakarta Population by Age and Sex 2023
CONSUMER EXPENDITURE
- Jakarta Consumer Expenditure per Capita Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2018-2028
- Jakarta Consumer Expenditure Structure 2023
DIGITAL CONSUMER
- Key Jakarta Digital Consumer Statistics Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2023
- Digital Consumer Historic Growth and Forecasts in Jakarta 2018-2028
WEALTH
- Jakarta Disposable Income per Household Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2018-2028
- Number of Households by Disposable Income Band in Jakarta 2018/2023/2028
- Wealthy Consumers: Number of Households with Disposable Income Over USD150,000 in Jakarta: 2018-2028
POSSESSION OF HOUSEHOLD DURABLES
- Jakarta Household Possession of Kitchen Durables Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2023: % of Households
- Jakarta Possession of Entertainment Electronics Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2023: % of Households
- Jakarta Household Possession of Other Durables Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2023: % of Households
ECONOMY
- Jakarta GDP per Capita Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2018-2028
- Jakarta Real GDP Growth Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2018-2028
- Jakarta Inflation Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2018-2028
LABOUR
- Jakarta Labour Indicators Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2023
- Economically Active Population and Unemployment Rate in Jakarta 2018-2023
- Jakarta Labour Productivity Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2018-2023
TRANSPORT
- Number of Airport Passengers in Jakarta 2018-2023
- Automotive Circulation in Jakarta 2018-2023
- Jakarta Transport Possession Compared to Indonesia and Asia Pacific 2023: % of Households
