Indonesia Consumer Values and Behaviour Insights Report 2024: Consumers Enjoy Experimenting with Novel Goods, Innovative Services, Complex Ideals, Preferences and Concerns

The Consumer Values and Behaviour in Indonesia report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. This report visually explores everyday habits and behaviours which reflect consumers' beliefs and values, linking behavioural trends with purchase and consumption habits.

Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Consumer values and behaviour in Indonesia

Indonesian consumers have complex ideals, preferences and concerns

Millennials place the most importance on spiritual beliefs in their daily lives

Indonesian consumers enjoy experimenting with novel goods and innovative services

Younger consumers want to understand, engage and personalise the goods they consume

Indonesian consumers looking forward to bright horizon

Millennials hold strongest belief in their optimism about the future

While at home, Indonesian consumers frequently connect virtually with family and friends

Safe location - the most desired home feature for Indonesian households

Indonesians prefer to prepare their own meals

Consumers in Indonesia say that someone else living with them oversees the cooking

Not having time to cook remains major barrier to cooking at home

Healthy ingredients remains a major factor in dietary restrictions for Indonesians

Gen X place strongest measures on maintaining a work-life balance

Consumers' primary desire is to earn a competitive income

Indonesians say they have a strict boundary between work and personal life

Indonesians like engaging in personal interactions with friends on a weekly basis

Apart from socialising, attending a sporting event is a popular leisure activity for youths

Consumers' top travel motivation - secure location

Baby boomers expect to relax and unwind when on vacation

Less strenuous exercise like walking or hiking once a week is the most popular training habit

Younger generations more likely to compete in team sport activities

Millennials taking active measures to reduce stress and maintain a positive mental state

Indonesians are concerned about climate change

Consumers actively working towards greener and more sustainable practices

Consumers in Indonesia motivated to use sustainable packaging

Indonesians prefer purchasing a smaller quantity of items, but of superior quality

Millennials derive sense of importance when buying eco/ethically-conscious goods

Indonesians try to lead a minimalist lifestyle and do not buy new items unless necessary

Gen X taking the lead in leading a more simplified life

Upskilling and personal development to be supported by increased spending on education

Millennials the most eager to increase expenditure on education

Indonesians far more comfortable to save a portion of their income than rest of the world

Over half of millennials state they are able to regularly add to their savings pot

Younger generations eagerly planning on saving more in the future

Consumers proactively oversee the sharing of data and privacy preferences

Baby boomers least concerned about personalising data sharing and privacy setting

Indonesians most frequent in using a communication or messaging app almost daily

Millennials most adept at using technology for online activities

Millennials most actively involved in online activities, especially online shopping

Indonesian consumers actively engaging with companies online, more than global average

Millennials especially active in engaging with companies and brands online

