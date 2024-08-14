Bonchon Franchising Soars in Company Record-Breaking Year

Dallas, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, announces that its new store deals sold in 2024 have already surpassed 2023 numbers. The company has signed deals for 44 new units this year to date and added 12 new franchise partners. Last year was formerly Bonchon’s strongest new store sales in company history with more than 40 locations signed, adding 13 new franchise partners.

“Chicken restaurants are increasingly prevalent, but our franchise partners understand the Bonchon difference and want to grow with us,” said Amanda Millikan, senior vice president of development at Bonchon. “Many of our new franchise partners start as rabid fans of the food and choose Bonchon for our flexible formats, unique menu, and trendy Korean flavors.”

In Q2 2024, the company opened six new restaurants and entered new markets of Long Island and Staten Island, N.Y., Huntsville, Ala., and Tucson, Ariz. They signed 25 deals across the United States.

A growing percentage of Bonchon’s franchise partners are multi-unit franchisees looking to add an unconventional chicken concept to their portfolio. As the restaurant industry battles macroeconomic issues of cost and labor concerns, the ability to fit into smaller spaces and lower overhead costs helps promote a solid business model.

Victoria and Bobby Booker III began opening a series of small-footprint Bonchon stores this year in Dallas-Fort Worth and consider the brand’s multi-unit franchisee model a “no-brainer.”

“Bonchon connected us with local vendors for construction, food, and equipment to share costs between our stores, which helps lower overhead and boost profits,” said Booker III. “Smaller footprint options allowed us to more affordably secure prime real estate in high-traffic areas.”

Bonchon’s flexible formats include full-dine, fast casual, and non-traditional locations like malls, food halls, and hotels. The company launched its first two remote kitchens and first hotel location in 2023, with its airport debut slated for 2025. Choosing the right store format is part of Bonchon’s unique White Glove Concierge Program that offsets project management work for the franchisee.

Kelly Moughal is a multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee. She opened her first Bonchon location in New York City in January 2024 and is on the hunt for her second and third locations.

“What really sets Bonchon apart from other brands is their organized approach blending modern technology and proven processes,” said Moughal. “This allows for a smooth transition along the way and saves me time and energy so I can focus on the most important thing, my store.”

The brand anticipates growing from 145 to 500 U.S. locations and 1,000 locations worldwide in the next five years.

About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States in 2006. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world “Crunch Out Loud”. The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2024 Top Movers & Shakers. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok, X, and YouTube.

