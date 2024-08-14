United States Beverage Market Outlook Report 2024: Future Outperformers - Energy & Sports Drinks and Bottled Water

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Beverage Market Outlook, 2024: Opportunities & Challenges With Pricing, Better-For-You Options, & More" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a focus on growth opportunities and "what's next" - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - this report is packed with actionable insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations. The report delivers predictions and recommendations designed to guide retailers, service providers, wholesalers, beverage suppliers and bottlers, packaging firms, and investors in making business decisions about the beverage market.

Most major beverage categories are mature and rely primarily on population growth, leaving marketers with the challenge of bringing something new to the table. Opportunities abound for companies that invest in new product innovations, ingredient upgrades, and sustainable packaging. Suppliers succeed when using different marketing tactics to appeal to changing consumer preferences, including the wellness, functional, and plant-based areas but also limited edition flavor trends to bring new experiences to consumers.

While Inflation-fueled price growth has moderated, prices remain higher than before 2020. Consumers have continued to seek value, whether that means in comparison to the price of dining out or in comparison to routine grocery items, with private label options continuing to perform better than national brands.

Historical and projected retail sales are presented in additional detail for beverages within these primary categories - carbonated soft drinks, energy and sports drinks, bottled water (plain and enhanced), dairy beverages, dairy alternatives, juices, coffee, and tea.

Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous figures and images highlighting product and marketing trend examples. This report also goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends that continue to affect the beverage market.



Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2: TRENDS FROM THE PANDEMIC TO THE INFLATION ERA

CONCERNS ABOUT COVID-19 EXPOSURE REMAIN Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Vaccination for the Flu and COVID-19 Some Consumers Continue to Wear Masks in Public and Avoid Crowds

NEGATIVE PERSONAL EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC Reporting Negative Mental States in 2023 Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects in 2024 Stress Levels and Impact on Food/Beverage Consumption

WORK-FROM-HOME TRENDS Working from Home in 2023: Work from Home Ability and Frequency Work Habits in 2024: Typical Work Weeks Work Habits in 2024: Typical Work Arrangements

HOME COOKING REMAINS RELATIVELY HIGH

INFLATION AND PRICES Many Consumers Are Concerned about Inflation and Rising Food Prices Vast Majority of Consumers Have Noticed the Rising Cost of Food; Many Changing Purchasing Decisions Consumers Find Price More Important for Food Purchase Decisions in 2023 Cutting Back on Household Expenses



CHAPTER 3: OVERVIEW

BEVERAGE RETAIL SALES FORECAST Future Outperformers: Energy & Sports Drinks and Bottled Water Post-Pandemic: Dollar Sales Surge, Demand Suffers

DISTRIBUTION TRENDS E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery Faster and More Convenient Home Delivery Drone Delivery In-Home Delivery DoorDash Expands SNAP Payments to More Grocers

SNACKING Frequency of Snacking and Reasons for Snacking

CONVENIENCE STORES MAINTAIN POST-PANDEMIC RECOVERY

CHAPTER 4: BEVERAGE TRENDS

HEALTHIER+

Natural "Natural" Labels Most Impactful When Grocery Shopping Healthy Food Fresh and Low Sugar Top Healthy Food Definers Reduced or Zero Sugar Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake Reasons for Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake Sugar Continues to Be Preferred Over Low/No-Calorie Sweeteners Processed Foods Diet-Friendly High Protein Weight Loss Weight-loss Drugs

ALTERNATIVES WITH REAL DAIRY ATTRIBUTES Dairy-Free, Plant-Based Animal-Free Dairy

IGNITE THE SENSES

TARGET GAMERS

KID-FOCUSED

HARD BEVERAGES

CBD-INFUSED

PARTNERSHIPS A WIN-WIN

INFLUENCER INSPIRED

PRIVATE LABEL STILL OUTPERFORMING NATIONAL BRANDS

RESPONSIBLE NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT (NPD) Packaging The Multifaceted Goals of Sustainable Packaging Priorities in Conflict



CHAPTER 5: BOTTLED AND ENHANCED WATERS

SALES OUTLOOK Market to Exceed $38 Billion in 2028 Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS Consumer Preferences - Still Water Unflavored; Sparkling Water/Seltzer Flavored Still Water Consumed Far More than Sparkling or Seltzer Water Filter Ownership Remains High Gains Continue for Hard Seltzer Despite Slowdown

KEY OPPORTUNITIES Healthier+ Ignite the Senses Comfort & Nostalgia Sober Curious Hard Seltzers/Waters Responsible NPD CBD-Infused



CHAPTER 6: CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS

SALES OUTLOOK Market Nearly $68 Billion in 2028 Category Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS Soda Consumption: Diet Up, Regular Down Since 2019 Cans Gain but Plastic Bottles Still Popular Despite Environmental Concerns Diet Cola Drinkers Consume More Selected Differences Among Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke Drinkers

KEY OPPORTUNITIES Ignite the Senses Healthier+ Comfort & Nostalgia Hard Soda CBD-Infused



CHAPTER 7: COFFEE AND READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE

SALES OUTLOOK Market to Reach $22 Billion in 2028 Category/Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS RTD Coffee Continues Gaining; Ground Coffee Consumed Most Loose Grinds Still Widely Preferred Over Single-Serve Pods Consumers Overwhelmingly Prefer Unflavored Ground and Whole Bean Coffee Coffee Consumption Faltering Consumption of Customized and Specialty Drinks Drive Coffee Appliance Sales

KEY OPPORTUNITIES Mindful Indulgence Ignite the Senses Comfort & Nostalgia Influencer Inspired Coffee Shop Experience At Home or On-The-Go Single-Serve Options Beyond Pods Hard Coffee Responsible NPD CBD-Infused



CHAPTER 8: DAIRY AND DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES

SALES OUTLOOK Total Market to Reach Nearly $32 Billion in 2028 Volume Sales Category and Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS Dairy Milk Consumption Decreasing; Milk Alternatives Increasing Most Milk Drinkers Prefer 2% and Whole Specialty Milk Consumption on The Rise Plastic Jugs Most Popular by Far; Carton Use Has Increased Almond Milk Still Dominant But Oat Milk Gains

KEY OPPORTUNITIES Alternatives with Real Dairy Attributes Animal-Free Dairy Healthier+ Kid-Focused Ignite the Senses Responsible NPD



CHAPTER 9: ENERGY AND SPORTS DRINKS

SALES OUTLOOK Market to Reach $53 Billion in 2028 Category and Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS Low Penetration for Energy Drinks Especially Drinks Dominate, Shots Remain Smaller Niche Energy Drinkers Tend to Consume More Units

KEY OPPORTUNITIES Healthier+ Rapid Hydration Ignite the Senses Target Gamers



CHAPTER 10: JUICES

SALES OUTLOOK Market Increasing to Nearly $24 Billion in 2028 Category Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS Other Fruit Juice/Drink Consumption Strongest Glass Bottles Experience Biggest Gains Most Households Drink 2 or Fewer Glasses of OJ Daily Apple Remains Favorite Flavor Ahead of Cranberry Most Households Drink 2 or Fewer Glasses of Other Fruit Juice/Drinks Daily

KEY OPPORTUNITIES Healthier-For-You Healthier-For-Kids Mindful Indulgence Ignite the Senses Hard Juices CBD-Infused



CHAPTER 11: TEA AND READY-TO-DRINK TEA

SALES OUTLOOK Market to Exceed $11 Billion in 2028 Category and Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS Tea Bags Still Most Popular Despite Declines Tea Drinkers Overwhelmingly Prefer Caffeinated Regular Size Bags Overwhelmingly Preferred Format Herbal Tea Consumption Increases Over Last Three Years Most Hot Tea Drinkers Drink 2 or Fewer Cups Daily Flavored RTD Iced Tea Overwhelmingly Preferred Most Consume 1-2 RTD Teas Weekly; Relatively High Percentage Drink 9+

KEY OPPORTUNITIES Healthier+ Ignite the Senses Hard Teas CBD-Infused



